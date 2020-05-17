As part of the ongoing Calhoun County State Highway 35 causeway rehabilitation project being constructed by SCR Civil Construction, LLC, a 24-hour lane closure will be required between Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
SCR construction will be closing the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound direction as they construct crash cushion foundation pads in preparation for the center median barrier which will be installed at a later date, the press release stated.
The lane closure will be installed Monday morning and will be removed by Thursday afternoon.
SRC Civil Construction, LLC of Richmond, Texas, was awarded the contract with a bid of $16,253,957.06.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, and should keep the following tips in mind:
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
For media inquiries you can contact Lucea’n Kuykendall- Herring with the Public Information Office at 361-293-4436.