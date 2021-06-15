Blue skies dotted with puffy clouds, along with a cool early morning breeze, creates little waves for your bobber to drift upon. Then, there’s a tug, and oh boy, the fight is on as you strive to bring the fish out of the water and onto your stringer.
That is a small part of what the 4-H Sport Fishing Club offers to youngsters who want to learn how to fish and so much more.
The class is taught by 4-H & Youth Development Agent Emilee DeForest and Coastal Marine Resources Agent RJ Shelly.
Students learn to kayak, about water safety, how to catch bait and use it on a hook, and how to clean and cook a fish.
“We’re adding cooking and food safety,” said DeForest. “Farm to table – full circle – so it’s not wasted. Catch, fillet, cook, and eat.”
THE START
The Sports Fishing Club grew out of a desire to get children out of the house and allow them to be with their friends, doing something outdoors.
Shelly said the use of kayaks allowed them to observe the social distancing regulations even in the tandem kayaks.
“It’s been good,” he said. The Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust gave a grant to them, which was used to purchase 20 new fishing kayaks, 20 Go Pros, and rods, reels, lines, and bobbers, said Shelly.
During the summer of 2020, the classes were jammed, and Shelly said parents were grateful to have somewhere their children could safely go.
“The kids were going stir crazy not being able to talk with their friends,” said Shelly. “There is so much life out there. It was a COVID-safe place to be, and the parents were excited. The kids were kayaking in tandems, paddling, exercising, seeing the birds and the wildlife around the bay.”
The children learned the practical side through water safety courses, first aid and lifesaving courses taught by DeForest and certified lifeguards, and kayaking courses with professional kayakers.
And then they fished – in their bright orange, long-sleeved shirts that helped them stand out on the water.
“We caught anything that bit,” said Shelly. “Mangrove snapper – which may have died off in the freeze – redfish. We fished off the dock with live shrimp.”
THE FUTURE
Already in the works is a District Conference in Rockport for fishing. It will be a day-long event at the saltwater pavilion.
It will be mostly in the open with different stations, said DeForest. There will be people speaking on boating safety, how to measure a fish, kayaking and kayaking safety, first aid, and lifesaving measures.
“Fishing guides have offered to come and help out and that will give us more hands, so we’re closer to a one-to-one ratio,” she said.
The agents have teamed up with the YMCA to provide camps during the summer as well.
“This is good. It keeps us running. You learn what’s in your backyard,” said Shelly.