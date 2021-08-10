POINT COMFORT – Applying to the State Energy Conservation Office for a LED light conversion grant was approved by the Point Comfort City Council during its Aug. 2 meeting.
The $75,000 grant, which has a 20 percent match, would cover changing over lights at city facilities, explained City Administrator Robby Silva.
“We would save a lot of money if we get rid of sodium (bulbs),” said Point Comfort Mayor John Warren.
Silva said the conservation office is seeking applications, especially from smaller cities. It would cover facilities such as City Hall, the fire station, and the Brush Community Center, as well as the Point Comfort Business Center. It would not cover any streetlights, as those are owned by AEP.
“If it is city-owned, it is a possibility,” said Warren.
Councilman Steve Lambden made the motion to apply for the grant, which was seconded by Councilman George Hernandez and passed unanimously.
Also, a new waterline improvement project is set to begin Monday, Aug. 9, but before then, obstacles need to be removed from the project area, said Councilman Mitch McBride.
“There are obstacles in yards that could create problems, so we need to make sure notices are handed out to make sure those obstacles are not in the way,” said McBride, who oversees the Utilities and Maintenance departments.
Silva said a notice had gone out with the utility bills and that a letter was to be delivered to residents along the affected streets by Police Chief Troy Baxter. In addition, it is on the city’s Facebook page as well as City Hall and other locations.
“We’re also going to use the alert system,” said Silva.
During a July special meeting, the council awarded the project to Mercer Construction for $187,000. The funds are covered through a Community Development Block Grant.
The project will cover four streets; Jester, Hamilton, Deaf Smith, and Milam, and involves 207 linear feet.
“We need to send Troy because I’m not sure the streets will be cleared, and we want to make sure they are because we want no delays or back charges,” said McBride.
In other business, the council:
– Moved the Sept. 6 meeting to Sept. 13 due to the Labor Day holiday.
– Approved a resolution appointing the Calhoun County Appraisal District chief appraiser to calculate the no-new-revenue and voter-approval tax rates for the 2021 tax roll.
– Adopted a Paid Quarantine Leave Policy in accordance with Texas House Bill 2073.
– Agreed to participate in the Calhoun High School Work program.