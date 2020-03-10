There will be a new county commissioner in January.
Joel Behrens unseated incumbent Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Clyde Syma in the Republican Primary, Tuesday.
There were 2,277 votes cast in the Republican Primary consisting of 187 absentee ballots, 1,096 early votes and, 1,939 votes cast on Election Day. The primary featured two contested races.
In the Democratic Primary 945 votes were cast including 104 absentee ballots, 300 early votes, and 541 votes cast on Election Day.
Behrens received 377 votes (57.56%); 156 in early voting. Wesley Abraham earned 196 votes (29.92%); 108 in early voting, Clyde Syma received 46 votes (7.02%); 28 in early voting and Butch Graveson received 36 (5.50%) votes; 13 in early voting.
“It’s nice,” said Behrens of his win. “Now, it’s time to get to work.”
“This is what God had in store for me,” said Syma on his loss.
Abraham simply said, “It’s over.”
A runoff election is in store for the Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, race.
Incumbent Constable Kevin Koliba received 292 votes (48.99%), while challenger Louis Warren received 274 votes (45.97%). Lee Jordan, who had dropped out of the race, drew 30 votes (5.03%).
Election Administrator Mary Orta said a candidate needs 50 percent plus one vote to be called the winner.
Neither candidate reached that threshold, forcing a runoff election on May 26.
In the presidential race, Republicans cast 2,131 votes for President Donald Trump. On the Democratic side, Joe Biden received the bulk of the votes, 427, followed by 191 for Bernie Sanders and 159 for Michael Bloomberg. Cory Booker received five votes, Pete Buttigieg received 26, Elizabeth Warren received 71 votes and Amy Klobuchar 15. Eight other candidates divided the remainder of the votes.