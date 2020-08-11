The Port O’Connor Shark Hunters returned for their seventh annual Sharptooth Shootout at Froggie’s last Saturday.
Mark Robinson, the tournament director, talked about this year’s Shark and Stingray Tournament and the challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic weeks before the event started.
“We got a really good turnout this year for the circumstances,” Robinson said. “We got 27 teams, and our average is usually 30, so we got a great amount for having COVID and all that going on.”
With several tournaments and events getting postponed or canceled, Robinson was worried that the rising number of cases in Calhoun County would affect this year’s tournament.
“It kind of spiked there for a little bit, so we put it off, and we put it off, and, three weeks ago, we decided to have it. The numbers were going down, and we felt it was safe enough to be outdoors,” Robinson said.
Robinson and the POC Shark Hunters had three weeks to prepare for the tournament, and he said all of their advertisements for the tournament asked people to socially distance and stay apart “if they can”.
“We get a lot of people here. A lot of kids love it,” Robinson said, “so we wanted to have this so the kids can see this. They look forward to this every year.”
This year the children and spectators got together to see the POC Shark Hunters pull out a nine-foot 175 pound Tiger Shark caught by Team Chuminator.
Team Chuminator won first place in the tournament with 185 total pounds, winning the Biggest Shark prize and took home $6,600.
The team consists of Randy Kucera, of Victoria, his son Sabastian Kucera, and Brian Liendo. Kucera talked about winning the tournament this year.
“It feels awesome after being awake for 40 hours, and I guess this is the ninth time I’ve done this, so ninth time is the charm,” Kucera said.
Kucera said it took him an hour to reel in the shark with help from his son Sabastian, and his son’s friend Brian.
Kucera talked about COVID affecting this year’s tournament and was glad it went on. He said it was about giving excitement to the community of Port O’Connor and the children.
“We need things like this, especially for Port O’Connor. It brings people down here, and it gives some excitement for the kids. The kids really love this more than anything,” Kucera said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a five-pound shark or a 500-pound shark, the kids really love it.”
All the meat from the sharks and stingrays was donated to the Fisherman’s Chapel in Port O’Connor.
The final results from the 2020 Sharptooth Shootout:
- First Place: Team Chuminator: 185 total pounds
- Second Place: Team 321 Grover: 119 total pounds
- Third Place: Team Backwater Manne: 82 total pounds
- Biggest Shark: Team Chuminator: 174-pound Tiger Shark
- Biggest Stingray: Team Jackin Around: 179-pound Stingray