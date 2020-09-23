Calhoun County Independent School District educator Laura De La Garza never thought she would take a former student skydiving, but all of that changed a few weeks ago.
In May 2010, De La Garza, a paraprofessional at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School, went skydiving with her daughter to celebrate graduating from college. One of her students at the time, Jax Stringham, asked her about it, and she agreed they could jump out of a plane together when he turned 18 years old. True to her word, the pair kept their pact earlier this month.
An educator in the Calhoun County Independent School District for 24 years, De La Garza said, “I have to be honest though, I never truly thought that Jax would hold me to that promise. My coworker and friend, Gwen Grigsby, also worked at Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School at the time and was a witness to that promise. She said she would not go skydiving, but she did promise to go watch us skydive. I don’t think either of us thought the day would actually come.”
Jax and his twin brother, Levi, first met De La Garza when they started pre-kindergarten at J-R.
“Throughout their elementary years, they would always go out of their way to come tell me hello and give me a hug. Jax and Levi may not remember this, but one year on my birthday, they gave me a cake and had the principals, Mitzi McAfee and Dwana Finster, help them sing Happy Birthday to me,” De La Garza said. “Jax also gave me a handheld misting fan as a birthday gift. He said he gave me the fan because he was my number one fan. It touched my heart to know that I was having a positive impact on these boys. They may not realize it, but they made that birthday extra special and one that I will never forget.”
Stringham vowed that he would never let his former teacher forget her promise.
“I was not sure if it would come true or not, but every year on my birthday, I would remind her and count down,” Stringham said.
“Jax would say, ‘Mrs. D, one year closer to the day we go skydiving.’ His mom would also tell me that Jax was always counting down to the big day,» De La Garza added.
Right before Stringham’s birthday on Aug. 14, he messaged De La Garza and reminded her that he would be turning 18 soon and asked if she would start making reservations for their jump together at San Marcos Spaceland Skydive.
“This was going to be my second skydiving jump. However, I was still a little nervous about the whole jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. Nevertheless, I knew there was no backing out of a promise that I had made to an eight-year-old boy 10 years earlier,” De La Garza said.
On Sept. 7, 2020, Stringham and De La Garza went skydiving, and as promised, Grigsby kept her eye on the sky for the pair.
“On the plane ride up, I kept glancing over at Jax and watched as he talked with his instructor, and I could see how excited he was. We were going to jump out of a plane at 14,000 feet and freefall at 120 mph,” said De La Garza. “My heart was racing the whole time, until right after I pulled my ripcord for my parachute. During the peaceful, 5-minute parachute flight, I looked around, and I could see Jax in the distance. My heart was no longer racing but so full of joy to see him accomplishing his goal.”
Stringham said he enjoyed the experience tremendously.
“It was nothing like riding a roller coaster,” he said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s like when you trip and fall, but you just keep falling.”
“It was a C-208 completely gutted with only two benches on the inside for people to sit,” Stringham continued. “There were probably 20 or so people, and it took about 10 minutes to climb to 14,000 feet.”
Stringham, now a student at Victoria College, said the wait was worth it. He wanted to share the experience with De La Garza because she was a great teacher, role model, and friend to him. He also said she was kind and a nice, friendly person.
“Jax has thanked me several times for skydiving with him. However, I am the one who is so thankful to him. I never would have thought that the little boy, who I met when he was in Pre-K, would grow up and want me to be a part of something that he had dreamed of for so many years,” she said. “I am so honored and blessed by this whole experience. We are already talking about when and where we will skydive together again.”