The Port Lavaca Police Department’s Blue Santa Program is back on the nice list. After a brief scare, Calhoun County and surrounding areas stepped in to make sure the annual program would continue to spread cheer this holiday season.
PLPD Police Chief Colin Rangnow said a brief Facebook post set the ball rolling, and the program is back on track, thanks to a caring community. Something More Foundation, the Victoria Television Channel 25 Group, along with The Port Lavaca Wave, are helping to get the program back on track by getting the word out and providing drop-off locations.
“The community definitely wanted to do everything that could be done to ensure that Blue Santa would continue this year. Given the response, I believe the Blue Santa Program had become a community tradition that the community was proud of,” said Rangnow. “In 2020, Blue Santa served over 80 children, not counting all the children we ran across during deliveries. Blue Santa always gives toys to every child he encounters that day. We keep a lot of extras in the sleigh.”
Local resident Melissa Alcala said that as a child, she received gifts from PLPD’s Blue Santa several times. When she read the program was going to be canceled, she said she was upset and frustrated.
“It was the coolest thing that our Santa would come by, escorted by the PLPD with the lights flashing and the occasional siren blare that just made us bounce up and down in amazement,” said Alcala. “I believe that Blue Santa gives some comfort knowing that there are resources within our community that help. The thought of some kids going without this holiday season truly hit home, and I knew I had to speak up and present various solutions to help them reconsider their decision.”
Alcala said she is glad that Blue Santa is back on.
“This is what Christmas is all about, giving back, especially when we were on the other side of this at one point. I am thankful our family has been blessed and that now we are in a position to help a program that once was there for us,” said Alcala. “As a child, I didn’t think much of where the gifts actually came from, but I knew it was from a special place that made it possible for us to have the gifts we did. Now, I know it they came from generous people of the community that made it all possible for us to have the joy of opening gifts, and for that, I am forever grateful.”
Drop-off locations are the Port Lavaca Police Department, The Port Lavaca Wave, The KAVU Studios in Victoria, Hibbett Sports in Port Lavaca, and Merry on Main, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.
Applications can be picked up at PLPD from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 10.
Rangnow said the program is seeking new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations. Between $2,000-$3,000 is needed for the program to be successful. Monetary donations can be sent to http://portlavacabluesanta.com