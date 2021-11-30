By DD TURNER
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Port Lavaca on Dec. 20 to help the Brown Santa team deliver toys and good cheer.
In addition, there will be pictures with Santa, cocoa, and cookies in the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Courtroom, according to Jill Hendrickson, administrative assistant to Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, and one of the organizers along with Jenny McGrew, also an administrative assistant in the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is the first time I’m tackling this myself with Jenny McGrew, and we wanted a new twist on it,” said Hendrickson, who worked with retired Sheriff’s Investigator Renette Todd on the program for 11 years. “It should be fun. The sheriff arranged for Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
The visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus is open to anyone.
“Even if you are not picking up a toy, come and get a picture taken with Santa,” said Hendrickson.
“Monetary gift cards to Walmart are wonderful,” said Hendrickson. “The organizers will be going to the Port O’Connor Toy Run to pick up items. But for the older children, the gift cards come in handy to purchase items they want like makeup, perfume, shoes, and clothes,” she explained.
Art supplies like sketch pads, pens, and paints are some of the items being asked for as COVID-19 left a lot of children stuck at home. Coloring books, books for children of varying ages to read, pre-teen puzzles, and board games are also items that can be donated.
“Something children can do with mom, dad, and older siblings are great as we try to get back to normal,” said Hendrickson. “Something to do as a family.”
Donations can be brought to the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents are encouraged to pick up an application so that between Brown Santa and Blue Santa, “not a child should go without Christmas,” said Hendrickson.