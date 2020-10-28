After nine and a half decades of a rich and fulfilling life, Port Lavaca resident Jenell Butler is still going strong after celebrating her 95th birthday.
Butler was born Oct. 15, 1925, in Smithville, Texas. She moved to Port Lavaca in the 1940s, where she and her husband, the late Loius Butler, raised their two children, Steven Grant Butler and Dr. Jennifer Butler Wimbish, in a household full of love and faith.
To celebrate the momentous occasion on Thursday, Oct. 15, a caravan of cars filled with family and friends passed by her home to wish her a happy birthday. To remain vigilant with social distance practices, guests stayed in their vehicles and honked their horns in her honor. Many brought cards and tokens that were left for her while Butler remained on her front porch and enjoyed waving to all of the participants, which included members of the Port Lavaca Fire Department. A family Zoom meeting with her children, grandchildren, and closest relatives followed the celebration.
“My mother has said that this was a historical and special celebration that she will always remember because it allowed her to use new technology while allowing her to see community friends and family in a way that she had never before experienced,” said Wimbish, a 1970 graduate of Calhoun High School who became the first African American President of Cedar Valley College in Lancaster. “It also allowed for a celebration in a safe environment during these times of COVID-19. My mother has often shared that it is important for us to trust God and to let him lead us in all that we do. She has also shared the biblical principles that we should help one another and treat others as we want to be treated. She is often heard saying, ‘I believe that it is important in a community for us to help one another.’”
Butler has a long list of dedicated service to the community. She worked as one of the original mothers involved with the Sunlight Girls Club in Port Lavaca, where she assisted the late Naomi Chase with the organization dedicated to assisting African American girls in completing high school and furthering education dreams. Butler was very supportive of her husband while he was a member of the Port Lavaca City Council.
She also served on the Port Lavaca Housing Authority Board and was active in her earlier years working voting polls. She served as the treasurer of the United Church Group, which planned yearly revivals and served as a member of the Calhoun Citizens in Action community service group. At Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, she served with the mission group, the choir, and a variety of youth programs.
“One of the joys of her life was visiting the Port Lavaca nursing home weekly to take items that individuals there needed,” said Wimbish, author of “Leadership Wisdom For All Generations,” a book that pays tribute to her parents, the City of Port Lavaca, and the many leaders that have positively impacted her life.
In her later life, Butler became a member of Pilgrim’s Christian Church, where she continued to work in the church as a member of the choir and was considered the “Mother of the Church” and continued to mentor and speak truth to the young women of the church.
“She often talks about the time when the music of the church included the old lining hymns,” said Wimbish. “Today, she is often called upon in the community to sing some of those old songs like, ‘Guide Me Over Though Great Jehovah’ or ‘Shine on Me’.”
Butler often reminisces about the time when her children attended a segregated school, Wilkins School, which she claimed provided an excellent education to them. She has seen many changes throughout her 95 years of life. She remembers coming to Port Lavaca for the first time to pick cotton while living in the home and sleeping on the floor of a relative.
“She loves Port Lavaca and talks with pride of living in a community, even during a segregated time, where things were not always the best, but that people of all races worked, lived and loved one another,” said Wimbish. “She recalls the old town when Perry’s, Vela’s, and the old music store (Collin’s Music Center) were some of the larger stores in the city. She also recalls the old black and white TVs in her home and the first party-line telephones.”
Today, Butler still talks to young women about how to raise a healthy family. She encourages youth to listen to their elders. She continues to help others by taking food to those that she thinks will enjoy it. She stills bakes her famous “fig cake” that so many love.
“Most of all, she loves helping others. She truly believes that the Bible is true when it says that the older women should train the younger women,” said Wimbish. “It is wonderful to grow up with a mother in a home where love is evident, a household of faith, and with parents who always tell you that your dreams can come true if you work hard to pursue them.”