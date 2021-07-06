The road to getting to a district championship game is hard for many sports, but the Calhoun All-Stars Little League did the impossible last week.
The Calhoun 12U team began its run to the championship game in the loser’s bracket and won six consecutive games.
Calhoun took a 3-1 lead against the Victoria Southwest All-Stars in the district championship game Wednesday, June 30, but Victoria rallied and beat Calhoun, 4-3, to clinch the District 27 title.
Despite the championship loss, Calhoun’s manager Ajax Vickery was proud of the hard work the team put in to get where it is.
“It was unbelievable. We fought from the loser’s bracket, all the way to the beginning, won six games in a row, and fell short tonight with a good group of kids, and they did what they had to do,” Vickery said.
The competition to get to the championship was tough, and in the championship game, the team never gave up, Vickery said.
Calhoun County Little League President Thomas Salazar talked about the run this team had after starting from the bottom.
Salazar said the team’s performance for six consecutive days shows what kind of heart they have and the type of coaching they learn from despite falling short against Victoria.
Some of the players will be moving up to the junior division next year, and Salazar said those players represented Calhoun extremely well.
“They kept their heads up, they kept their character, and that’s what we’d like to see is, is a representation of your community, where the kids never give up. They fight hard, and they represent your community with integrity with character,” Salazar said.
Salazar had a message to the 12U team. He said they appreciated all the hard work the players put in and coming from the loser’s bracket.
“We’re proud of you for not giving up and hanging your head when you got down in the first game. You picked your head up, you worked hard, and you came back from that deficit to the championship,” Salazar said.
Calhoun will have one team advancing to the next round.
The Calhoun 11U team went to New Braunfels for sectionals against Lamar Monday, July 5, and Salazar said Lamar is a tough team.
“Calhoun’s kind of had an uphill battle with Lamar in the past in sectionals. But like Mr. Vickery stated, any given day when your boys come out to play, you put it on the field, you leave it on the field, and we’re going to give them our hardest, I promise you,” Salazar said.
Check Wave Sports on Facebook for the results of the 11U game. The final score was unavailable by deadline.