By JARED VAN EPPS
After a COVID reschedule and a weather delay the Calhoun Sandcrabs varsity basketball team got back on the court Tuesday afternoon for their final game against the Rockport Pirates.
The Sandcrabs clinched the last playoff spot for 4A district 26 with 40-37 win over the Pirates.
The game was originally scheduled at Rockport, but due to the freezing weather Rockport had no power at their school, and the venue was relocated to Calhoun High School.
The Sandcrabs were under quarantine due to COVID and forfeit their Miller game, the Calhoun seniors got a chance to play their final home game.
Senior Jaruis Stewart said it good play to play his last home game, and he was determined to keep the season alive.
“We’re very determined and we didn’t want this to be our last game,” Stewart said “So we just gave it our all and we came out with the win.”
Stewart was part of the 2019 playoff team as sophomore and he was glad to be back in the postseason.
“It feels really good, looking back on that 2019 season it was very fun and this is just another one.” Stewart said.
The game began with multiple defensive turnovers by both teams, and Calhoun scored the first points more than five minutes into the game.
Sandcrabs head basketball Coach John Curta took notice early in the game.
Curta said his defense stepped up and did not allow Rockport’s best player Matthew Vasquez score a lot of points.
Vasquez had 17-points in the last meeting and all of them came from the free throw line.
“We didn’t foul him, and we didn’t put him on the free throw line very often.” Curta said” And that was a big factor in the game, playing good defense on him.”
Curta added senior Aaron Zapata guarded Vasquez for the entire game and did a good job.
The free throws were a big factor for the Sandcrabs making 11/22 of them, and Curta said they were big in the win over Rockport.
“We made some big free throws. Adrian [Chambers] made two free throws there, Casey [Nunley} only made two free throws and then Jarius has he made some free throws that was all big.” Curta said.
All eyes are set for the playoffs, and several basketball players played on the football team have all already experience the playoffs before.
Sandcrabs Steve Johnson said most of his teammates played football know the feeling of the playoffs, and he added they are going to celebrate the win.
Johnson has already turned his mindset to playoff mode.
“No matter what happened in the regular season it doesn’t count anymore” Johnson said. “Everyone is 0-0 now.”
The Sandcrabs will take on the Stafford Spartans in the Bi-District round of the playoffs in Bay City.
Date and time is to be determined due to the inclement weather.