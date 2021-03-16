Calhoun County Commissioners held their meeting Wednesday, Mar. 10, at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
The commissioners approved the following items:
- To vacate a 2.39-acre tract in Port O’Connor being a part of Outlots 4 and 14 in Outblock 27 of the Port O’Connor Outblocks
- The preliminary plat of Hull-Zimmerman Subdivision in Port O’Connor
- To accept the attached list of donations to the Calhoun County Library for January 2021
- To declare the attached list of items from the library as surplus/salvage
- To declare the attached list of items from the library as waste
- Addendum No. 1 to 2021.04 for professional engineering, architectural, and surveying services for the CMP cycle 25 grant, GLO No. 21-060-013-C673 for Boggy Bayou Nature Park Improvements, Phase One