Wednesday, May 6:
First Responders came to Bayfront Peninsula Park Wednesday, May 6, concerning a sailboat caught on the side on the fishing pier due to strong winds.
According to Port Lavaca Police Department Lieutenant Eric Salles, the boat got stuck on a sandbar near the T head pier, but he added that winds freed the boat, causing it to strike the side of the pier.
The boat operator, 31-year-old Daniel Benavides, of Alice, was not injured during the incident, according to Salles.
“There was some help from good Samaritans that were in another boat that actually were able to tie the boat,” Salles said, “and actually pulled it away from the pier and got it to the harbor.”
After the boat was removed, according to Salles, the pier was closed due to structural and electrical damage.
The pier was temporarily closed and repaired by Barefoot Construction. It was reopened to the public last Thursday, according to Port Lavaca City Engineer Jody Weaver.
Thursday, May 14:
First Responders were called to the scene of an accident last Thursday afternoon on 1103 Broadway at Sand Dollar RV Park.
According to Salles, 64-year-old Russell Yeager, of Port Lavaca, was driving a 1993 Ford F150 pickup and leaving the RV parking lot striking a parked RV and another vehicle.
“When our officers arrived on-scene, there were obvious signs of intoxication,” Salles said. “And we subsequently arrested him for DWI third or more.”
According to Salles, Yeager sustained injuries from the accident and was sent to Memorial Medical Center, where medical staff evaluated him.