Officers say it was a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience
The presidential inauguration is a once in a lifetime experience for many who attend in person.
Nine members of Calhoun County law enforcement had the opportunity to work security for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Five members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, three members of the Seadrift Police Department, and one Calhoun County Constable were part of that security on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea talked about his experience at the inauguration.
With the streets being empty, it was a different experience, Bermea said.
“It looked like a ghost town, and everything was shut down downtown. We ended up working almost a 16-hour shift the day of the inauguration.” Bermea said. “It started off with freezing rain and a couple of snow flurries in the afternoon, but we were out there, and we had a really great time.”
Two weeks before the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol was stormed by protesters and led to the heightening of security for the event.
The events at the Capitol overshadowed two weeks leading up to the inauguration, and Bermea wished that didn’t happen during a historical moment.
“I wish that the event had not taken place with the insurrection on the sixth because it took away from actual Americans being able to witness what we witnessed,” Bermea said. “And it was a great event for an incoming president to be witnessed by a lot of the people from the United States and from everywhere. Whoever chooses to come in for the inauguration should be able to see it firsthand, and this year it did not happen.”
Only members of the police, military, Secret Service, and other departments handling security were allowed into the area, Bermea said.
During that time at the inauguration, Bermea and his two officers, Lieutenant Louis Warren and Sergeant Michael Henry, had a chance to have downtime with their brothers in blue and speak with them during the event, he said.
SPD received positive feedback from the city of Seadrift, the council, and Mayor Elmer DeForest when they were heading to Washington D.C.
“They were very excited for us, and everyone agreed that this was a once in a lifetime thing,” Bermea said. “And before leaving, there was a lot of people that were asking, should we really go because it’s a very dangerous place to be at the worst possible time. To us, it’s when the police department [in Washington D.C.] actually needed us even more.”
SPD wasn’t alone at the inauguration. Five members of CCSO and Precinct 5 Constable David Thomas were working security alongside them during the inauguration - CCSO Investigator James Tolar, Lieutenant Joe Garcia, Deputy Wesley McKelvy, K-9 Deputy Dakota Smith, and Detention Deputy Robert Montero.
Tolar talked about having the two Calhoun County law agencies working together for a historical moment.
“It was good,” Tolar said. “The opportunity to work with any agency within the same community, to bring that close bond amongst one another. I think it helps the community as a whole. If we all agree that we’re not against each other, but we’re on the same page to protect the citizens of one community or one county that it benefits everybody at home.”
Tolar added this was a great opportunity for both agencies to get to know each other and create a bond that’s not going to stay at the inauguration but is a long-lasting “working relationship.”
CCSO got a chance to interact with other law agencies around the United States from Los Angeles and across the country. Tolar said it was a neat experience.
“When you talk to these other agencies, they face the same problems as we encountered,” Tolar said. “And so, to get ideas on how to better deal with some problems or aspects was really neat. And to be able to have those resources to reach out to people that may have a different avenue of approach on certain things is hugely beneficial.”
Tolar added networking inside law enforcement is big, and he said they have to have those “resources to reach out and communicate” to better serve the community.
Tolar will never forget the inauguration experience, and it was an honor for him to receive that opportunity.
“I was really honored to get the opportunity,” Tolar said. “And to be able to go do that was, I feel like, a once in a lifetime opportunity. To be able to take with me some experience and memories and people that have met with me back home and be able to cherish, that was a great honor for me.”
Tolar hopes this is something that CCSO does every four years.