The Calhoun Sandcrabs lost a turnover plagued battle, 20-7, against number one La Vega last Friday in Bastrop.
The Sandcrabs lost the ball four times against the Pirates and failed to convert on fourth down twice.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the first-half turnovers and penalties, and he said if they hadn’t made those mistakes, it would have been a different ball game.
Sandcrabs Fullback Steve Johnson talked about the mistakes in the game and how this game will motivate the team moving forward.
“We knew coming into this game they were the number one team in Texas, and we’re number five, and it was going to be a dog fight,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there were too many fumbles, and missed blocks and tackles put his team in the wrong position.
Johnson led the team with 116 rushing yards and scored the Sandcrabs only touchdown of the game.
During some points in the game, La Vega’s defense was getting tired after several running plays by the Sandcrabs, but Whitaker said both teams were weary.
“Our kids were tired too. It’s early in the season, and both teams are trying to play themselves into shape,” Whitaker said. “I promise you we’re a lot better right now then we were before this game.”
The Sandcrabs had an intrasquad scrimmage to kick off the preseason, and Johnson talked about the importance of having a week-one opponent.
“When we play each other, we know our plays, and we know where everything is going to go,” Johnson said. “So coming out here trying to guess the play, studying film, and actually play some competition makes us a better team.”
The Sandcrabs will travel to Stafford this Friday, and Whitaker talked about the preparations for the week-two matchup.
“We’ll take a look at them on film and see what we have to do,” Whitaker said, “but right now we have to fix our problems and take care of ourselves. That’s the most important thing. You can never worry about the others. You got to worry about yourself first.”
Calhoun will face the Spartans in Stafford this Friday.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
--STATS--
OFFENSE
RUSHING: Johnson 22-116, 1TD, Jarius Stewart 25-112
Offensive Players of the Week: Offensive Lineman Vinson Samudio and Split End Sebastian Madera.
---
DEFENSE
TACKLES: Min Htway (5), Kirk Stringham (4)
TFL: Stringham (2), three Sandcrabs (1)
Fumbles Caused: Adrian Chambers (1)
Fumbles Recovered: Chambers (1)
Defensive Players of the Week: Defensive Backs Chambers and Htway