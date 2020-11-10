The Calhoun Sandcrabs are preparing for their first-round playoff matchup against the Zapata Hawks this Friday at Alice High School.
Head Coach Richard Whitaker said this is a whole new season for the Sandcrabs.
“It’s always exciting when you get to the postseason because you’re going to start off with 64 teams, and every week you’re gonna cut that in half,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker emphasized the importance of his team waking up every Saturday morning to be 1-0 every week, and if not, he said the season is over.
“We’re gonna take it one game at a time, and we got a tough Zapata team coming into Alice on Friday night,” Whitaker said. “We need to put the district and preseason behind us and focus on the Zapata Hawks.”
With several teams forfeiting their Bi-District games due to COVID, Whitaker has talked to his players regarding wearing their masks and dealing with the pandemic during the playoffs.
Whitaker said the coaches are on their players “all the time” about wearing their masks and doing the right thing.
“I plead to them on weekends on not going to large gatherings and things like that,” Whitaker said. “We try to be proactive as much as we can. I know some things are out of our control, but I think our kids have done a pretty good job most of the year.”
The Sandcrabs will face a tough challenge against the Hawks, who finished as Tri-District champs ending their season in a three-way tie with Hidalgo and La Feria.
“They are certainly a good football team. They throw it [the ball] around quite a bit,” Whitaker said. “It’s gonna be a game where we certainly have to play a lot better than we did last week.”
The Sandcrabs, in their loss to Calallen, rushed for a season-low 170 yards, and Whitaker knows his offense was embarrassed by their performance.
Whitaker talked about how the offense will bounce back from their loss to Calallen.
“When we run where we’re supposed to have somebody block down, and they block out, you are not going to have much success,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added there were a lot of players blocking out in the Calallen game, and he told his players to take full responsibility.
“We had a come to Jesus meeting, per se, on Saturday, and I think the kids will be really focused today in practice,” Whitaker said, “and we’ll get back to work and try to get back on track on where we’re at.”
The Sandcrabs defense will face a spread team in Zapata, and Whitaker said they have a couple of great receivers that run “great routes.”
“They run wide splits, which it is very common for passing teams, so we need to figure out a way to get some pressure on the quarterback and certainly play good in the secondary,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker’s main focus on getting a victory against Zapata is execution.
“I used to always say controlling the ball and taking care of the ball, but this week, after last week, it’s execution. I mean we did not execute on offense last week at all,” Whitaker said, “so it’s about getting back to basic execution and doing the things that we know we do best and taking care of the football.”
Defensively, Whitaker said, it’s not allowing the big plays and keeping Zapata’s offense in front of them and forcing them to drive and making them earn what they get.
The Sandcrabs will face the Hawks this Friday in Alice for the Bi-District Playoffs.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.