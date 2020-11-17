The Calhoun Sandcrabs went back to work to prepare for the Area Playoff game against the Boerne Greyhounds on Friday night.
The Sandcrabs will take on a Boerne team that won District 14 with a 4-0 district record and an overall 8-2 record.
“Boerne is a very good football team. They were district champs, 8-2 record, and they have an exceptional quarterback,” Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs defense is no stranger to facing great quarterbacks during the season, and Whitaker said Boerne’s quarterback runs well and throws the ball “exceptionally well.”
“It’s gonna be a big task for our defense to defend this team. They are certainly going to be a test for us,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs defense shutdown Zapata’s quarterback in the Bi-District game and the key was pressuring him, Whitaker said, and they are looking to do the same to Boerne’s quarterback.
“We’re going to have to put pressure on him and do a good job covering in the secondary and don’t have break downs,” Whitaker said. “Make sure we’re containing when we’re pressuring the quarterback and making sure we stay in our lanes and contain him and not let him go outside and run.”
The Sandcrabs offense will face a good defense in the Greyhounds, and Whitaker said it is about entering the game and seeing how the opponent is going to defend the Sandcrabs offense.
“We know what their base defense is. Some teams turn Steve [Johnson] loose. Some teams turn Jarius [Stewart] loose. It depends on how they defend,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker said Calhoun will see what Boerne plays on defense, but the main focus is the “execution” of the offense and getting their “nose in the right spot.”
Whitaker talked about the keys to victory for Friday’s game against the Greyhounds. On offense, he said it’s about winning the time of possession, making first downs, and securing the football. On the other side of the ball, it’s about playing sound defense by not giving up big plays and containing and pressuring the quarterback.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs will travel to Jourdanton for their Area Playoff match against Boerne in Indian Stadium.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.