POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority received a clean opinion on its financial status following a report of the annual audit.
Steve Van Manen, with certified public accountants firm of Harrison, Waldrop & Uherek, LLP, presented the audit to the board.
“You are in a rock-solid position,” said Van Manen.
The port has total assets of $103,987,132 compared to $101,749,558 in 2018 in the Governmental Activities, a decrease in the Business-Type Activities of $14,869,529 as compared to a negative $13,109,389. Van Manen said this was due to depreciation. The total assets are $89,952,099 for 2019 compared to $88,640,169.
The port has total liabilities of $32,851,552, compared to $32,701,271 in 2018.
The port’s net position is $69,913,915 in Governmental Activities for 2019 as compared to $67,911,530 in 2018. In the Business-Type Activities, there is a negative $14,340,977 as compared to $14,527,509 in 2018. Total net position was $55,572,938 in 2019 as compared to $54,484,021.
In other business, the board:
-- Accepted Port Director Charles Hausmann’s report. He noted the port had a four-month total of 1,940,660.3 short tons so far in the fiscal year 2020. “In my 19 years as port director, this is the highest four-month total we’ve had. We’re moving a lot of product,” said Hausmann.
-- Appointed board Chairman J.C. Melcher and Commissioner Tony Holladay to negotiate a contract and rate increase with Maldonado and Associates Inc. for legislative services. Maldonado has requested a $20,000 raise and a five-year contract. “He’s been instrumental in ensuring we have the money for the Army Corps and diligently worked with the congressmen or senators and their staffs on the widening and deepening as well as the jetties,” said Hausmann.
-- Approved an amendment to the indemnity agreement between the port and Great River Industries to include a parking lot.
-- Agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the inclusion of the berthing area maintenance dredging as a bid option to the Fiscal Year 2020 Matagorda Ship Channel Maintenance Dredging Project
-- Approved a lease agreement with American Cargo Assurance for office space
-- Ratified confidentiality agreements with two prospective port users.
-- Approved the port director to enter into non-disclosure agreements on behalf of the port
-- Took no action following an executive session