The Calhoun Sandcrabs are looking to bounce back from their 20-7, week one loss to La Vega last Friday.
The Sandcrabs travel to Stafford to take on the Spartans, and Calhoun Head Richard Whitaker talked about the team they’ll face this Friday.
“Well, Stafford is a team that runs just like La Vega,” Whitaker said. “Stafford is extremely fast, and they always have great athletes. Defensively, they don’t look any different than La Vega, except for the physicality of the secondary. La Vega’s secondary was very special.”
Whitaker talked about how his team needs to work on the “pace” of the game.
“We didn’t control the clock this week. That’s going to be our preparation; to be slow and methodical,” Whitaker said, “and control the clock and try to keep their feet on the sideline as much as we can.”
Whitaker was pleased how his team handled La Vega last Friday, except for the turnovers.
He added that any turnover could cost the team the football game, especially against the number one team in Texas.
“We found a lot of bright spots coming out of that game, and without a scrimmage, we thought the kids played really well,” Whitaker said. “So, we just need to clean all that up going into this week against Stafford.”
Whitaker talked about the bright spots he saw in the La Vega game and said his left guard Vinson Samudio played well.
“Vinson, we’ve been pretty hard on him all during the fall practice about playing fast and being where he’s supposed to be,” Whitaker said, “and we thought he had a really good game.”
Whitaker added that right tackle Danny Garcia had a good game, too, and all the other linemen as well.
“We didn’t blow a lot of assignment. I kept things pretty simple in our play calling for the first ball game,” Whitaker said, “but we thought all those kids did a pretty good job, and on the perimeter, we’re good with our split ends and wideouts.”
Whitaker talked about what the offense needs to improve on before facing Stafford, including getting better blocking at the slot position.
“We’re not pleased with our blocking from our slot position,” Whitaker said. “That is something we got to get better at.”
Whitaker added the timing from their quarterback and fullbacks has to get better, saying they were a little slow.
Defensively the Sandcrabs are finding their way around, Whitaker said.
“We had to replace our linebackers and replace our defensive line that we moved to offense,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker knew their secondary was going to be the strength of the team. He said the secondary gave up minus four yards against La Vega.
The secondary led the team in tackles against La Vega, and Whitaker says that’s not good defensively as a whole.
“When your secondary leads the team in tackles, that means you’re not playing as well in the front seven as you need to,” Whitaker said, “so there are a lot of areas there that we need to work on.”
Whitaker talked about keys to victory for the match against Stafford. He said number one is taking care of the football, winning time of possession, and not giving up big plays.
Calhoun travels to Stafford this Friday.
The Port Lavaca Wave will live stream the game once again.Kickoff is at 7 p.m.