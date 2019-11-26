The Calhoun Sandcrabs playoff run ended in the Area Playoffs with a 42-32 loss to the Boerne-Champion Chargers last Friday night.
Calhoun Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the season and how his team gave everything they had this year.
“It was a tremendous group of kids. These seniors are going to be unbelievable young men. They’re going to be great husbands and great fathers. I’m so proud of them,” Whitaker said.
Calhoun kept the game close with a 24-21 lead at the end of the first half, but the defense had trouble stopping Boerne’s Senior Quarterback Luke Boyers.
Whitaker talked about Boerne’s quarterback heading into this game. He said in his 32 years of coaching, he has coached against the best from Drew Brees to Johnny Manziel, and he added that Boyers played special in this game.
The Sandcrabs had to play a “near-perfect game” heading into the Area matchup against Boerne, Whitaker said and added in the second half Boerne did things differently defensively.
This game was the last for the seniors of the class of 2020; big names include Quarterback Conner Kestler, Linebacker Cade Kveton, and Offensive Linemen Caleb Harrington and Heath Henke.
Kveton spoke about the accomplishments during the season, having his coach’s back after forfeiting the win against Alice and getting the district title in the win against Calallen.
“That was our main goal; to get a district championship, and especially after that Alice game, it was the biggest thing, and we accomplished it,” Kveton said.
Despite the loss to Boerne, Kveton said that he and the other seniors will go on with their lives. He added it will hurt for a couple of days, but they have their families and “a lot of great memories.”
Whitaker talked about the season that his players went through, especially handling the Alice forfeit early in district play. From having their backs against the wall every week to helping their coach handle the forfeit, and winning the district title over rival Calallen.
“A lot of people outside of Calhoun County didn’t give us a chance to do that, so I’m very proud of these kids for that,” Whitaker said.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs finished the season with a 9-3 overall record, a 6-1 record in district play. They won a district title, a bi-district title, and were an Area Finalist.
Stats of the game:
OFFENSE:
Kestler: Passing: 3/6 for 54 yards. Rushing: 16 carries for 61 yards and three touchdowns
Steven Johnson 23 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown
DEFENSE:
Total Tackles: Kveton and Dekyn Garcia (8 each)
Tackles for Loss: Johnson (2)
Assists: Kveton and Nick Rodriguez (3 each) and four others (2 each)