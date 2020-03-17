Calhoun sports programs are on hold due to mounting coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns across Texas and the nation.
On Friday, the University Interscholastic League announced the suspension of all UIL activities until March 29 due to the outbreak of the virus in Texas.
Calhoun Athletic Director Richard Whitaker talked to the Wave about the UIL’s suspension and the safety of the student-athletes.
“That was something that we were really expecting. I’ve been talking to UIL myself for the last couple of days,” Whitaker said. “And didn’t know exactly what the plan was, but I kind of felt that was coming just because of all the other major league sports and college baseball and everything else shutting down.”
Whitaker added he and Superintendent Larry Nichols made the decision that Friday morning that heading into “spring break” to take that week off “and see what happens going into the 23rd.”
Whitaker hopes that practices can “resume on the 23rd”, but he added he and the district will find out during spring break and see how things are going.
With softball, baseball, and powerlifting in action, Whitaker talked about the coaches’ and the players’ reactions to the news.
“We have been talking about this. This is not a surprise to anybody.” Whitaker said. “They have been making plans with our kids - getting individual workouts together and things like that, and the kids can do their own [workouts].”
The first athletes to be affected were members of the Sandcrabs Powerlifting Team. On Thursday, the team received news of the regional meet postponement, and Whitaker said they were frustrated by it.
“Coach [Roger] Saenz talked to them [the lifters], and I did too. It is not like we’re at a disadvantage,” Whitaker said. “We’re in the same boat as everybody else is.”
Several games or events continued as planned over the weekend, Whitaker said.
Sandies softball played their game against Victoria West on Saturday, JV baseball competed in the Bloomington tournament, and the Calhoun track team competed in the Cuero relays.
“We kinda knew if they [the UIL] were going to stop competitions that was gonna start on Monday,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker and all the coaches have been talking to the student-athletes about COVID-19 for the last couple of days before they went on break. He said they talked about “hygiene” and traveling to places that can put them in “a dangerous situation” and hopefully staying close to home.
“Hopefully we’ve got through a lot of them, and they’ll hear our advice and all stay healthy and safe,” Whitaker said. “And we’ll see them all back here on the 23rd, and everything will get a back to normal.”
Whitaker said that his athletes are “resilient”, and he hopes and prays, like everyone else, that this doesn’t get out of hand.
Whitaker wanted to inform the parents and Sandcrab Nation that the health and security of the kids is the most important thing.
“We’re trying to do our part to take all precautions and make sure that we’re giving them the best opportunity we can to keep them safe and healthy,” Whitaker said. “And at the same time, we don’t want to get too far behind people, and we want to have the opportunity to be able to compete if we do have an opportunity to resume.”
--UPDATE--
The UIL announced to support the safety and health of students and communities, all UIL sanctioned contests, rehearsals, practices and workouts are suspended through March 29, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.