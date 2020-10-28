The 2020 Calhoun Tennis team just added another accolade to its belt with a Bi-District title in the win over the West Oso Bears on Monday.
Second-year Tennis Coach Jeffery Kubena, a Calhoun alumnus, never thought he would get back-to-back accolades for his team.
“It feels amazing…I never dreamed that I would have this much success this early on in one of my dream jobs. I mean, to be completely honest, at the high school that graduated from,” Kubena said, “so it is truly an amazing feeling.”
Seniors Angel Tung and Josh Huang talked about clinching the Bi-District title in their final year on the team.
“I’m super happy for our team and myself,” Tung said. “I feel like each and every one definitely improved a lot since day one, so super excited.
Tung never thought this team would get district and Bi-District titles, especially in her final year.
“I knew we’re good, but I didn’t know how far we get,” Tung said. “I’m just so proud of us so far and excited to keep going.”
Huang said it’s been a tough ride since playing tennis as a freshman to his senior year, but he is glad that he and his team have come this far in the playoffs together and hopes they’ll go further.
Kubena talked about his seniors this year and how important it is for them to get these accolades in their final season with the team.
“They were part of my first career here, so coming here, every coach has to have their first team, and those seniors that are graduating this year were part of that first team,” Kubena said, “and to them, I know how much it means to them. They’ve told me since day one how excited they were with me coming here.”
Kubena added these seniors put everything out on those courts “every single day, not only as players, but as leaders, and they helped build this program to where it is now.”
The Calhoun Tennis team will face either Wimberley or Navarro in the next round of the playoffs, and Kubena talked about prepping for the next challenge.
“We’re going to go like any other team like we’ve done every single match this season,” Kubena said, “and we’re gonna fight and, hopefully, make it to regionals.”
Wave Sports will announce Area Playoff information when available.