After summer activities were downsized due to COVID-19 last year, camp is in full effect this year at the Calhoun County YMCA and the Calhoun County Extension Office.
The YMCA is at full capacity for its standard camp and most of its mini-camps. This means families must sign up for a waiting list, according to Michele Morales, YMCA director.
“Last year, the state had strict regulations on how many kids we could have, so it was a lot less. Everything is pretty much booked up for this summer.”
It is a process to wade through the waiting list and add children as families go on vacation, she added. Her advice to parents when considering summer camp in 2022 is to begin signing up in early April. Between the YMCA’s two locations- at 713 Hwy 35 and the Kinder Camp at Jackson Roosevelt Elementary- it can serve 130 children a day.
“The minute we opened summer camp, we were filled within a week,” Morales said.
So far, it has been a busy summer.
“It’s like changing gears. We had to slow down so much last year. It’s easy to forget what it was like to be busy, but busy is a good thing.
“We didn’t have many camps last year, but we had standard summer camps. We are able to offer more of a normal summer this year,” she said.
The YMCA can take kids ages three through 14. Every camp session is broken down by age groups. Regular summer camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indoor activities include a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) classroom taught by certified teachers and arts and crafts to outdoor activities like swimming, baseball, kickball, soccer and football to environmental awareness projects.
Children have gravitated toward the science activities this year, Morales said.
“We feel we are not trying to take the place of school. We are trying to enhance what they already know. For us, we can take a lot more time to do more hands-on activities. Some kids do a lot better with learning because it is hands-on,” she said.
The children may make a rocket, a car, an excavator, or a boat from start to finish, and then try it out.
“They are building it, and then they are doing it,” Morales said. “The kids are very busy here. We want them to have fun and to learn in the process.”
The slogan for this year is “Outdoors is the new indoors.”
Since 2019, the YMCA has partnered with extension office agents Karen Lyssy, Emilee DeForest and R.J. Shelly, coastal and marine resources agent, to provide expertise and hands-on knowledge for mini-camps that can last a few days. Mini-camps include art, cooking and STEM.
“We have minicamps that we offer separate from the standard summer camp because some people just want their kids to come to a few fun activities, but they don’t want them here (YMCA) all day,” Morales said.
Agents also assist with environmental projects like fishing, basic water safety, kayaking, planting gardens, and field trips on the Texas Floating Classroom, or to Coleto Creek, Lake Texana and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) Park in Matagorda.
“Youth have a unique opportunity to explore the environment they have in their backyards, with some of their closest peers,” said Deforest, the 4-H and youth development agent.
Much of the environmental activities would not be possible without a grant from the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust, Morales said.
4-H Camps
In addition to lending expertise and time to YMCA camps, the extension office staff are offering Calhoun County 4-H specific camps this summer that include photography, sewing and videography to 4-H members who just completed their third-grade year through their 12th grade year.
With photography, taught by Deforest, children will learn tips, tricks and techniques on using a camera and taking photos.
“Learning photography in this day and age is a great skill to have because of the world’s heavy involvement with technology. Photography is a skill that will be beneficial in our ever-changing technological world, as more and more people use photographs on websites, flyers and other sources of promotion and communication,” DeForest said.
DeForest and Lyssy, the family and community health agent, will teach basic sewing techniques, like by hand, and introduce children to a sewing machine.
“The art of sewing is, unfortunately, a skill that has not been a high priority in today’s youth. Sewing is such a great skill to possess that you can use in everyday life. Fixing a button on pants, or a tear in a shirt, should be something that is easily done, rather than throwing that clothing item in the trash. Sewing can also be used in a future career in the fashion and interior design industry,” DeForest said.
Another new project is videography, also made possible by funding from the trust. The Calhoun County 4-H Sportfishing Club purchased 20 GoPro Video Cameras. Ten-year-olds and up have the opportunity to utilize the cameras to make videos.
“Creating videos while participating in our environmentally based programming helps the youth gain a different perspective on our environment. Our hope is that, with the completed video projects, we will get a glimpse of how our youth see the environment and the world around us,” DeForest said.
“Being able to offer programs for our youth to expand their knowledge outside of their normal comfort zone is very rewarding. I can’t wait to see how our youth grow throughout the summer.”
For more information regarding YMCA summer and mini-camps, call 361-551-2562. To learn more about how to get involved in Calhoun County 4-H, contact DeForest at 361-552-9747.