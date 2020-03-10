During its March 4 meeting, Calhoun County commissioners approved applying for a grant that would give the county a chance to obtain a new EMS vehicle.
EMS Director Dustin Jenkins informed the court that the FY 2019 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant would give them a new base instead of remounting the current base.
“It would provide all you need,” said Jenkins, who noted the grant has a 10 percent match of $23,000.
The last full remount cost $216,000.
“This is still a win-win if you get the grant,” said Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
In other EMS business, the court approved applying for a 2020 Homeland Security Grant for four members of the Tactical Emergency Medical Services to attend training. Jenkins noted this is a five-day training session and will give the team more operational capability.
In other business, the court:
-- Approved the Calhoun County Clerk to sign a 36-month rental agreement plus equipment with Neopost for a mailing station
-- Approved accepting an additional $432.11 insurance payment from TAC for damages to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
-- Approved an FY 2020 interlocal agreement with Gulf Bend Center
-- Approved a preliminary plat of Brown Subdivision, a revised plat of lots 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the Swan Point Subdivision
-- Approved the Homestead Exemption
-- Approved opening a credit account with Crossroads Tire & Automotive Services
-- Approved renewing the copier lease at the Calhoun County Main Library
-- Declared items from the District Attorney’s Office as waste and approved disposal
-- Heard reports from Calhoun County Clerk, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, and Tax Assessor-Collector
-- Heard reports from the Calhoun County Extension Office
-- Approved payment of county and Memorial Medical Center bills and payroll