The once-controversial Calhoun County Independent School District bond, labeled “fiasco”, is now in a stage of “victory”.
In 2013, the taxpayers voted and passed a $65 million bond. At the time of the election, much of the county was pulled in both directions on whether to pass it or not but ultimately sided in favor of the bond.
Going into the bond election in 2013, the initial thought was to build a brand-new Travis Middle School (TMS) next to Calhoun High School.
From 2003 through 2005, CCISD renovated several key areas of TMS, including the auditorium, library, and cafeteria. Had the initial concept been carried out, there would not have been much money left to allocate to other areas of the district.
CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols, who was not the superintendent during the bond election or early stages of the bond, said where the bond sits now, it is a victory for Calhoun.
The CCISD Board of Trustees, since the bond election in 2013, have refinanced it, which has saved approximately $1 million. There is roughly $35 million left to pay that will be paid out over the next five years with an interest rate of less than three percent.
Nichols said because the bond has been refinanced, it will not require as much money; therefore, the plan is to reduce the tax rate.
The long list of projects is 99 percent complete, with the renovation of the chemistry labs at CHS being the final piece, for which a bid has already been approved. The project will be completed in the summer.
Nichols described the bond as short and efficient due to the pace in which projects were completed and where the district is positioned in the financing of the bond.