At its Aug. 31, “end of fiscal year” meeting, the Calhoun County ISD board of trustees met to review the 2020-2021 budget summary, adopt the 2021-2022 budget, and set associated tax rates.
“The news regarding the 2020-2021 budget is good,” said CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols. “Last year’s budget ended in the black. The district enjoyed a surplus of approximately $100,000. Looking forward, the board made several important decisions regarding the 2021-2022 budget, which includes salary increases for professional staff, paraprofessionals, and our permanent work staff.”
The new salary schedule for teaching and professional staff, which Nichols referred to as a “big investment,” was aimed at rewarding district staff for “the work and sacrifices they made last year as we weathered the pandemic” and to “remain competitive in attracting new teachers and in retaining existing teachers.”
The minimum wage for all CCISD permanent employees was raised to $12/hour.
“The pay raise is for employees serving as custodians and maintenance workers, for example. We see this pay raise as both a well-deserved increase and as critical in keeping our current workforce while attracting new employees,” said Nichols. “We can’t have school if we don’t have teachers, but we also can’t conduct school in buildings that are not clean and safe or cafeterias with insufficient staff to prepare and serve meals.”
The Board also adopted tax-rate cuts that represent a significant decline in the number of dollars taxpayers will pay in school taxes in 2021-2022. The combined “Maintenance & Operations” and “Interest and Sinking” tax rates declined from last year’s rate of $1.1649 (per $100 of valuation) to $1.0963, which represents a roughly 6% decline.
“The District has three payments remaining to fully retire the school bonds funded in 2014,” said Nichols. “The Board of Trustees recently directed a bond refunding, which has saved the taxpayers over one million dollars in interest payments. In addition, the increase in district-wide property values has resulted in a bond repayment strategy which can be accomplished at lower tax rates.”