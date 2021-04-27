The Calhoun County ISD School Board held a special meeting Tuesday, April 20, in the science building of Travis Middle School.
The meeting was about CCISD’s proposed community safe room, also known as the FEMA dome.
The FEMA dome is designed for use by first responders in cases of natural disasters, including hurricanes and tornadoes, for example, according to CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols.
Calhoun County first responders, county officials, and Port Lavaca city officials attended the meeting to give their opinions on the project.
Architect Patrick Orht and Vice President Berger of Rawley McCoy and Associates, PLLC, presented the design of the FEMA dome.
The FEMA dome is 15,250 square feet and will be located right next to Calhoun High School.
“You’ve probably seen these in different communities around here, the FEMA domes. They’ve been going on for the last 8-10 years, and they’re funded by different FEMA grants,” Orht said.
The domes’ features include a conference room or a command center in case of a catastrophic event and showers for those first responders who need to stay for an extended period.
The design plan for the dome contains a working kitchen, cooler, freezer, and a laundry area.
“In all these things that I’m pointing out, these are just possibilities,” Orht said.
Members of the community spoke their thoughts about the dome and voiced their opinions on how the design may be improved before its finalization.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery added his input about the command center; if CCSO can “plug and play” their portable dispatch system.
“If both of our systems go down, between the two of us, we run countywide emergency service radio systems for fire and everybody,” Vickery said.
Orht said the idea is all of the emergency functions and communications can be done in the command center, and he added that he has spoken to several different entities to make sure the setup outside, an antenna or tower, can survive a hurricane.
Vickery is in full support of the project and believes it will benefit the community.
“I think it’s going to be a very advantageous thing to have for our community, being that we’ve all been through more recently; hurricanes and bad freezes and stuff like that,” Vickery said.
Granted, the primary use is for first responders, Vickery added. That way they can assess what they need to do and get back out in the field.
“I think it was a great presentation, and I’m looking forward to seeing it go forward,” Vickery said.
Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins said it’s great that the school is pursuing the project, and it’ll be good for the community.
The dome will help the county get back on its feet if there is a disaster, Jenkins added.
“I think it’s good that they are getting input from all the local first responders and local agencies that will be involved when we are trying to get the county back up and running after a disaster,” Jenkins said.
The district has seven months to complete the design of the project, according to Nichols, and he hopes the district is ahead on that because construction will begin a year after the designs are complete.