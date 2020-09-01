The Calhoun County ISD Board held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, August 31, at the CCISD administration building.
The board approved the 2020-21 school budget and tax rate during Monday’s meeting.
The new tax rate will be lowered to $1.1649, a three-cent decrease from last year’s tax rate.
The board approved the 2020-21 salary schedule.
Last year’s General Fund budget was $40,070,568, but this year’s funds will have a $4 million-plus increase to $44,700,022.
According to the media packet, the approved salary schedule includes a $1000 step raise for professionals and includes a $10 minimum salary and adjustments for all hourly personnel.
In other school board news, CCISD approved the TEA State Waiver to request to extend the start of the 2020-21 school year transition beyond the four-week limit.
According to the media packet, the state provided the opportunity to extend the transition period for another four weeks until October 5.
In the media packet, if conditions of COVID-19 change in mid-September, CCISD could return to a hybrid model to “create opportunities for less density in classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias” if they need to.
Conditions at the current time are favorable for CCISD’s planned return to school set for September 8, the media packet said.
The board approved the following items:
- Final budget amendments for 2019-20
- Revisions to board policies BED (LOCAL) and DC (LOCAL)