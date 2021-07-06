With a new school year around the corner and things getting back to normal in a post-COVID world, CCISD officials are excited to bring back its mentor program.
The volunteer mentor and tutor program was established more than 20 years ago and allows the school district to engage with the community, according to Amy Boone, the program coordinator.
“We have a community that’s rich in expertise in Calhoun County, and we’re fortunate to have all of our professionals and businesses and industries in the area,” Boone said, “and so it’s just a way to bring in that engagement into the schools to help students.”
There are two opportunities the program offers for people who sign up, Boone said. She added people can volunteer as a tutor or a mentor.
“A tutor is primarily focused on academic achievement, helping a student with a certain academic subject area…whereas, a mentor is more focused on helping our students navigate the challenges of their school years,” Boone said.
CCISD needs mentors, especially in the secondary level campuses, to help students navigate through their high school years and challenges, Boone said.
Last year, the program was put on hold due to COVID restrictions, but Boone said the district would have full confirmation on the program status closer to the time school starts.
Superintendent Larry Nichols and Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor are excited to have the program back for this upcoming school year and both talked about the importance of the program’s return.
“All students need to be in contact regularly with adults who care about them,” Taylor said. “A mentor provides a student the opportunity to talk with someone on a regular basis about goals about interests and sometimes just to have someone who has a friendly face and a kind ear.”
She added students crave that positive adult contact with good role models.
Nichols said it is important for the community to share their experience with students and added the program was a missing piece when COVID hit.
He added there was a lot of stress from families, students, and teachers last school year because of COVID.
“I think having some conversations is going to be very useful. And so I would encourage anyone who would like to make a difference with the life of a student to come forward,” Nichols said.