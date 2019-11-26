The Calhoun County ISD Safety Committee held their meeting last Monday, November 18, in the CCISD board room.
The committee talked about the updates of safety from the new legislation. According to Kelly Taylor, the assistant superintendent, the main focus from the Texas Legislator meeting in 2019 was “campus safety.”
Taylor listed the prominent bills discussed at the safety meeting, and one of the focal points of the meeting was managing an active shooter situation.
Taylor said that Superintendent Larry Nichols and a group of administrators had threat assessment training from a former secret service agent in the spring. The training focused on identifying the characteristics and traits of school shooters and how schools can create systems for early identification.
“It was excellent training. We had follow-up training with our principals and our administrators, and our staff is seeking that out in small groups, so we can build our capacity for threat assessment.” Taylor said.
In addition to threat assessment, Taylor said CCISD has taken on mental health training that Maggie Hernandez, CCISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, assembled during the summer ahead of the legislative session.
Taylor stated that as far as training goes, CCISD is in an excellent position.
Another item discussed at the safety meeting was bleed stations. The committee invited Head Athletic Trainer Frank Parker to discuss the usage of the bleed stations.
Parker then demonstrated what was in the “stop the bleed kit” to the committee, and he said to meet the requirement for House Bill 496, the recommendation is to have one kit per campus.
Other items discussed at the meeting was safety grants, hardware for doors, and the emergency operation plan.