The CCISD School Board approved an agreement with Elevate K-12 to help E-Learning Students of Travis Middle School Monday, Dec. 14.
Superintendent Larry Nichols and Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor spoke to The Wave about what the program is and how it will benefit the E-Learning students and teachers.
“Elevate K-12 is a program where we can offer a certified teacher that will teach our curriculum at our scope and sequence,” Nichols said.
According to the media packet from the Dec. 14 school board meeting, Elevate K-12 is a unique and powerful program that created a “live streaming service online school within the actual school, designed to help students achieve their true potential and learn the skills and concepts that will support their future educational achievement.”
“We want to honor the E-Learning parents and students through the end of this year,” Nichols said. As teachers return to school on Jan. 5, Nicholas said CCISD chose to employ the services of Elevate K-12 for up to 10 classes, “not 10 teachers”, at Travis Middle school.
According to Nichols, the district is trying to avoid teachers having to teach via E-Learning and face-to-face simultaneously for a long period and “burn” their teachers out.
“We found that both nationally and in the state of Texas, teachers have found it very difficult to teach full-time E-Leaners and devote their attention to face-to-face learners,” Taylor said, “so in an effort to make both programs successful, we’ve partnered with an outside vendor.”
Taylor was excited for CCISD to partner with Elevate K-12 to honor the E-Learning students at Travis.
“I’m excited that they can provide certified teachers remotely to students who are working online,” Taylor said, “but they will also be working with a CCISD employee to help both the teacher and the students with anything they might need.”
The design of the program is different from a Zoom class, and Taylor explained the differences between Elevate K-12 live stream classes versus a Zoom class.
“The Zoom platform was really designed for the business world,” Taylor said, “and it doesn’t have safeguards and features that Elevate K-12 would have.”
She added it’s easier for students to use, and they have more “safety features to protect students in the classroom from outside visitors.”
Elevate K-12 will assign a classroom coach to each classroom, according to the media packet.
Taylor talked about training and who’ll be the classroom coach.
“In CCISD, we have employees that have already been working successfully with E-Learners, and they’ll be trained by the Elevate K-12 Company as well,” Taylor said, “so they will have training from both CCISD and from our partner company, and they’ll be working with students and with the Elevate K-12 teachers.”
Taylor talked about the benefits of having this program at Travis, and she said E-Learners would be able to have online instructions for the entire 2020-21 school year with a “certified teacher.”
“We sought out this company as a partner so that we would have enough staff to provide both face-to-face and E-Learning,” Taylor said.
CCISD will begin running the Elevate K-12 program Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the beginning of the new semester.