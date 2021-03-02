By JARED VAN EPPS
Calhoun County ISD issued a statement to parents last week about an airsoft gun found in a student’s vehicle at Calhoun High School.
During a routine K9 search on Tuesday, Feb. 23, the student informed CCISD before the search that there was an airsoft gun inside the vehicle, according to CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols.
The district policy states weapons and “look-a-like” weapons are not allowed on any CCISD campus.
Safety is a top priority for the school district, and Nichols said they serious about safety, and the district doesn’t want those types of things in “people’s vehicles.”
Nichols acknowledges they have students that hunt and participate in legal activities involving weapons but added the district doesn’t want their students to “accidentally” bring those items to school.
Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor said the district has administrators that “regularly patrol the parking lots as well as the hallways.”
She added the district performs unscheduled K9 unit searches as part of the district “safety protocol.”
Regarding the incident that happened Tuesday at the High School, she said an investigation immediately starts when any weapon is found.
“Anytime a weapon, toy, or other [item] is discovered, the campus immediately investigates,” Taylor said. “Look-alike weapons are pretty easily discovered as non-threatening but still investigated.”
Taylor appreciated the importance of following up on every incident, and in this case, the administrators did an “excellent job” identifying the weapon and determined that the campus was safe.
“I am proud of the student for identifying the weapon to both the administrators and the officer so that there would be no panic. So I really appreciate the student’s honesty.” Taylor said.
The incident was an opportunity to let parents know and to be good partners with them before a problem happens, Taylor said.
Informing the parents of CCISD students about what the district is finding regarding the recent incident can help them keep the schools safe, Taylor added.