By JARED VAN EPPS
Residents of Calhoun County and the surrounding area showed their holiday spirit at the annual Christmas Parade last Friday night on Main Street.
Port Lavaca residents filled the sidewalks to watch the many floats that rolled by Main Street and headed to Bayfront Peninsula Park for the tree lighting ceremony.
Oliviah Sanchez, 10, and Alizae Flores, 11, both thought the parade this year was “good.”
Flores said the one thing she is looking forward to for Christmas this year is to be “together” with the family.
Everyone roasted S’mores and drank hot chocolate with a choir singing Christmas songs.
One Port Lavaca resident, Esmer Varela, showed off her singing talent with a rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’ accompanied by Larry Robinson on guitar.
Varela said she moved to Port Lavaca about a year ago. This was her first parade, and she will celebrate Christmas in Port Lavaca this year for the first time.
“It was awesome, all the kids and everyone…they’re all in the holiday spirit, and it was awesome having seen everyone here and just being included in Port Lavaca,” Varela said.
Varela said the one thing she enjoys about Christmas and the holidays is spending time with family, friends, and eating lots of tamales.
At the parade’s conclusion, parade watchers and participants walked down to Peninsula Park to witness the guest of honor, Santa Claus, light the Christmas Tree.
The Wave got an exclusive interview with Santa, and he gave his thoughts on Port Lavaca and being part of the parade.
Claus said it was awesome being in the parade and seeing a lot of “friendly” and “awesome kids.”
Claus talked about what makes Christmas a special holiday for everyone.
“Christmas is about everybody being nice, friendly, and loving, you know, and we just need to do that the whole year,” Claus said.
Parade Float Contest Results:
Commercial:
1st Place: Marvelous Gardens
2nd Place: H-E-B
3rd Place: TISD
Non-Commercial:
1st Place: Port Lavaca Police Dept. Blue Santa
2nd Place: City of Port Lavaca
3rd Place: Sea Greens/Sea Breeze Village
School:
1st Place: Calhoun Cheer & Sandettes
2nd Place: Bloomington Marching Band
3rd Place: CHS Varsity Football Team
Club:
1st Place: VFW Post 4403
2nd Place: CC Youth Football League
3rd Place: CCYFL Freshman Team
Best Overall Entry: CC Fair Pageant Court