The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4403 held a special ceremony for a Medal of Honor recipient who died in the 1875 Indianola Hurricane.
According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website (www.cmohs.org/recipients/edwin-smith), Edwin Smith was a member of the United States Navy during the United States Civil War and served on the U.S.S Whitehead.
VFW Post 4403 Commander Laval Simons read the history of Smith, who was researched by J. Donald Morfe of the Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States, and of the heroic action he took to earn the medal.
“Today, we’re here to honor Edwin Smith. Edwin Smith was born in 1846 in New York, N.Y. where he joined the Navy there.” Simons read.
According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website, “Onboard the U.S.S. Whitehead in the attack upon Franklin, Va., 3 October 1862, when his ship became grounded in a narrow passage as she rounded a bend in the Blackwater River, Smith, realizing the hazards of lowering a boat, voluntarily swam to shore with a line under the enemy’s heavy fire. His fearless action enabled his ship to maintain steady fire and keep the enemy in check during the battle.”
Simons said Smith received the medal for taking that action.
Smith would relocate to Indianola, Texas, and later died in the 1875 Indianola Hurricane.
The medal is in the highest award for “military valor in action,” as stated on the official Medal of Honor website.
Morfe spoke to the Wave via phone interview about the MOHHSUS, saying the society helped paid for the cenotaph.
The society’s mission is to provide for the research, preservation, and documentation of the individuals awarded the Medal of Honor.
Morfe, of Baltimore, began this hobby in 1999 and continued it through 2016, where he researched, visited, and photographed Medal of Honor recipients’ graves.
He has visited over 1,900 graves in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, three American cemeteries in France, and the American Cemetery in Luxembourg.
The VFW, with help from Jan Regan and Russell Cain Real Estate, coordinated the ceremony at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Simons said it is gracious of Regan to help coordinate the event.
“It’s kind of a great honor for Calhoun County to actually have a Medal of Honor recipient, and no one actually knew this was here,” Simons said. “So, the VFW is grateful to Jan [Regan] helping organize this and asking us to actually do the ceremony.”
Simons talked about his reaction to the knowledge that a Medal of Honor recipient moved to Calhoun County. He said it is an honor to know that the county has one and added it is great for the VFW to know that they have someone like that.
Smith’s cenotaph was placed near the entrance of the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Regan talked about the ceremony and the importance of having it.
“It was so meaningful, in particular in this struggling time for our country,” Regan said. “To be able to come together and acknowledge a union soldier in Texas for his gift to the country and have a place for him to be acknowledged.”
Simons talked about honoring Smith’s service to his country with this ceremony.
“This was a fantastic way to honor his service to his country, one being recognized to actually have the cenotaph put in, and allowing the VFW, who are a group of warriors that have banded together to help honor him this way,” Simons said.
The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps and a 21 gun salute in honor of Smith.