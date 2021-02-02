Christmas at Sea was a success this year, despite the damper COVID-19 had put on the year.
A total of 709 gift boxes and ditty bags were delivered to 27 ships, according to Rhonda Cummins, who coordinates the Stella Maris project through the Point Comfort Seafarers Center.
“This year was quite different than last year, and you have to assume it was because of COVID. In a nutshell, I would estimate that we received roughly half of the completed gifts as the year before but twice the monetary donations. The donations allowed us to shop, pack, and create the other gifts needed to successfully give to all our seafarers in port,” said Cummins in an email. “I would say support was just as strong, even though it was structured differently. I cannot say thank you enough to all those who donated items, gifts, and money. These individuals and groups make this effort possible.”
More than 30 groups and individuals donated completed gifts, which she noted was important for the small staff as they were ready to deliver. Also, several groups provided cash and items off the shopping list that gave the group the ability to make more gifts.
The group delivered to 27 ships that were at the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort at the time from Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Croatia, Philippines, Georgia, Greece, India, Italy, Netherlands, Latvia, Jamaica, Myanmar, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam.
In addition, they delivered 11 gifts to American Merchant Marines on two ATBs and nine towboats, as well as the Devall Fleet Office.
For more information, follow them on Facebook at aospointcomfort or email