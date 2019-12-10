The first Christmas gifts were delivered at the Port of Point Comfort to the chemical tanker Bow Saga on Dec. 2 by Rhonda Cummins and Tom Wise. The 26-member crew included 3 Norwegians and 23 Filipinos. The crew will be at sea for the holiday as they travel to Asia to unload their cargo.
Welcoming seafarers at Christmas is a top activity of seafarers’ ministries around the world. With the crews spending months at sea separated from their families and friends, the holidays can be a particularly difficult time. Port visits by trained chaplains and volunteers help raise spirits throughout the year, but especially during December. Oftentimes the only gifts the crew members will receive are those delivered to the ships by a local seafarer center, such as the new one in Point Comfort. This outreach is only possible with the generous donations made by various groups, families, and individuals that choose to make gifts or donate items or money to create gifts. The seafarers greatly appreciate the care packages filled with a variety of useful items and either wrapped as a single unit in a shoebox-sized container or drawstring ditty bag. Donations are being accepted by Russell Cain Real Estate and The Port Lavaca Wave until December 16. Packages will be delivered until all gifts are given away.
Suggested items include:
There are currently three locations receiving donations: Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Russell Cain Real Estate, and the Port Lavaca Wave.
Visit www.ministrytoseafarers.org/parcels for more information or email stellamaris@olgulf.org.