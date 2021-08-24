Sandcrab Nation is ready to get back in the stands for the home opener Sept. 3 against the Stafford Spartans.
Calhoun fans had it rough last year since the stadium was set at a reduced capacity due to COVID protocol.
John Shaw of Port Lavaca, who has been a season ticket holder for more than 40 years, was worried last year about not having fans in the stadium.
“I was really worried about that,” Shaw said. “I was surprised whenever the season did take shape even though you had to supposedly wear masks.”
This season fans will return in full capacity, but some COVID protocols are being kept from last year and changes regarding masks.
Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols learned from last year that the virus was “problematic” inside versus outside.
“At the current time, we do not have plans to limit capacity,” Nichols said. “However we are going to check temperatures as we did in the past.”
The district will have the temperature tent set up at the main entrance of the stadium.
“We have a responsibility, I think, to try to do whatever we do as safely as possible,” Nichols said. “And so once again, the tunnel will be there, so I think that will be good.”
The plan for 2021 is to have a traditional football season as much as possible, Nichols stated. That includes having the concession stands open, fans paying for their tickets at the gate, and both bands playing at halftime.
Richard Whitaker, athletic director and head football coach, has been with the school for 17 years and knows how great the fans are in the stadium.
“Last year, with the partial crowd, it was a little different,” Whitaker said. “But I know those home games, when we have full crowds up there, I know our kids when they came out have talked about getting chill bumps.”
The players get emotional when they see the crowds, Whitaker added.
Shaw is excited about having a normal traditional football season in 2021. He said he is looking forward to sitting next to people that he is used to seeing and not being scattered.
“I’m always excited about playing Calallen, whether we play up here or over there,” Shaw said.