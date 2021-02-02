Geraldine Tafolla, a member of the Calhoun High School Choir, has earned the prestigious honor of being named a Texas All-State Musician according to Texas Music Educators Association press release.
“Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, 2021 All-Staters remained committed to their personal musical development. They demonstrated the very perseverance and dedication that ongoing participation in a music program fosters,” the release said.
Geraldine was chosen for this honor through a competitive process that began last fall and included district, region, and area levels
Geraldine sings with the CHS Varsity Treble Choir under the direction of Lauree Aschen, a member of TMEA, a 19,000-plus member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Geraldine’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Geraldine is the child of Jaime and Edalila Tafolla.
TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
Over 50,000 students from around the state initially entered the audition process, and 1,860 students have been selected for 2021. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.
A select group of musicians advanced from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to a TMEA All-State music group.
Because of the impacts of the pandemic, TMEA will not host a 2021 performance event.
The Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. To learn more about TMEA and its rich 100-year history, go to www.tmea.org/centennial.