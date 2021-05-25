POINT COMFORT – The city administrator will attend a nationally accredited program for public managers at the local, state, or federal level beginning in June.
City Administrator Robby Silva told the Point Comfort City Council at its May meeting that he had received a Barney L. Knight Texas Certified Public Manager (CPM) Scholarship to take part in the Certified Public Managers program.
“I am honored to have been selected, particularly because I am new to the profession and because of the benefit it will serve for my career and for the benefit to the city for having a Certified Public Manager at the helm,” he said.
The program follows seven tracks such as human resources, public finance, public policy, and information systems, said Silva. He was selected to attend Public Policy and Administration, which begins June 4.
“The courses are spread out over 14 months for day and a half sessions each month,” he explained.
The Barney L. Knight Texas Certified Public Manager (CPM) Scholarship is an annual $4,865 tuition scholarship awarded to a member of the Texas City Management Association, according to the website www.tcma.org/243/Barney-L-Knight-Texas-CPM-Scholarship.
It provides a full-tuition scholarship to the Texas CPM Program, which is sponsored by the William P. Hobby Center For Public Service at Texas State University-San Marcos.
The entire Texas CPM program consists of approximately 21 days of courses on finance, personnel, and management information systems MIS, and other topics. Classes are offered periodically on the campus of Texas State University-San Marcos and at many other locations throughout the state. The Texas CPM program requires a considerable commitment of time and study: 1 to 1-½ days per month for a total of 14 to 21 months. Successful graduates of the program earn the national designation of Certified Public Manager and are eligible for college credit from Texas State University-San Marcos, noted the website.
“After completion of the CPM program, I expect that I will have the requisite theoretical knowledge in the profession to be an effective manager and also to use that knowledge in practice to help the City to continue to move forward,” he said.
To receive the scholarship, Silva had to submit an application, resume, and a letter of application signed by Silva and Mayor John Warren.
“My ‘pitch’ was that being selected would serve a dual benefit to myself and to the city of Point Comfort, particularly because the role of city administrator was adopted only a couple of years ago by the council,” he said.
In September 2018, the council set up the position of city administrator by ordinance. Silva is the third person to hold the position.
“In 2018, when the City Council voted to create the City Administrator position, I believe it was done because the Council recognized the need to have a competent professional respond to and act on the complexities of municipal management, particularly a city looking toward renovation and growth,” said Silva. “I was fortunate to be selected based on my education and experience. Now, as I work to obtain the CPM certification, I can reassure the council in their decision by expanding my knowledge and capabilities in the profession and utilize my expanded toolbox to further the interests of the city of Point Comfort.”