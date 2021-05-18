A change order adding the demolition of the old causeway pier to the current pier project was approved during the Monday, May 10, meeting of the Port Lavaca City Council.
City Manager Jody Weaver said she had spoken with Russell Marine, who is doing the pier project, about the cost of the demolition. “I was told it would be around $150,000,” she said.
However, Russell Marine came in with a proposal of $42,500 to demolish 1,000 feet of the old causeway.
“I am recommending that we approve this,” said Weaver, noting the amount is unbudgeted. She recommended a transfer from the General Fund Reserve into the Parks Department to handle the cost.
“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” said Councilman Jim Ward.
The council unanimously approved the expenditure.
Also, during the meeting, re-elected member Tim Dent, District 2, was sworn in to office. Ken Barr, District 6, was unable to attend the meeting in person and will be sworn in at a later date.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a resolution denying an increase for Distribution Cost Recovery for AEP Texas.
- Approved a request for a parade permit for Yolanda Resendiz for May 22 for a quinceanera procession.
- Proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness and Safety Month.
- Proclaimed the week of May 10-May 15 as National Police Week.
- Proclaimed May 16-May 23 as National Public Works Week.
- Approved representatives to the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission.
- Granted the Cemetery Association permission to fence in their property across city right of ways.
- Declared items from the Public Works Department as surplus to be donated to another city or put up for auction.
- Approved a Planning Board recommendation to allow the building of an RV park north of Austin Street and west of Alcoa Street.
- Approved a recommendation of the Port Commission to approve Urban Engineer’s Task Order #25 for the upper dock at City Harbor.
- Approved a new professional services agreement between the city and Bureau Veritas North American to expand their services.
- Awarded a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant to G&W Engineers.
- Awarded Staff Concrete the 2021 Sidewalk Capital Improvement Project on Bauer Street for a base bid of $73,986.67.
- Approved the recommendation of the Port Commission to amend the ground lease for Wild Reef Seafood to allow for the sale of beer and wine.
- Approved an engineering contract with AECOM with task orders for Water Systems Planning and Lynn’s Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.
- Took no action following a closed session.
- Expanded the Port Commission by two and approved Mike Kovarek and Larry Nichols to the board.