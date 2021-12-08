Under the bright, shining sun, Christmas fun continued in Port Lavaca as a good crowd turned out for Merry On Main.
“We came for Santa,” said Leida Perez, whose daughter Olivia Perez had just enjoyed a moment with Santa. “We were waiting for him.”
The event featured vendors and fun events for people to enjoy.
Hope Reformed Baptist Church displayed a live nativity that included a game of spot the object and afterward a treat of cotton candy.
“The first year we did it, it was so much fun,” said Emily Raybon, office administrator for the church. “It’s something to celebrate our town.”
Attendees, some dressed for the season, strolled along Main Street to enjoy the offerings of the Main Street businesses as well as the vendors that lined the way.
Baby Yodas, cats, turtles, and more covered the tables at Ms. Marie’s Craft Emporium.
Marie Evans, who crocheted the items, said she had been crocheting for many years. “Sometimes a pattern gets the best of me but not often,” she said, noting that the patterns sometimes come out different since she is left-handed.
Further down the street, Screaming Eagle Roasters was offering samples of their holiday coffee blends.
Two former members of the military who love coffee own the company.
“When I got out, and my husband retired, we wanted something that would allow us to be home with the kids,” said Suezhanna Arredondo, who with her husband, Bo Arredondo, owns the coffee roasting company in Goliad.
One reason for roasting their own blends was to get away from the chemicals included in store-bought coffees.
“Ours is fresh roasted,” she said, noting they experiment with the beans to try and come up with the tasty blends. The company can be found on Facebook.
And while people strolled the blocks of vendors, there were opportunities for pictures with Santa or his elves, the announcement of the Christmas parade winners, and a Merry Misfits Dash.
Calhoun County Fair Royalty float took the Best Overall Award as well as first place in the Non-Commercial Division.
In the Commercial Division, Bethany Senior Living’s float took first, Make Me Chic Salon was second, and Port Lavaca Nursing & Rehabilitation took third.
In the Non-Commercial Division, Calhoun County Fair Royalty’s float took first; Miss Golden Crescent Court’s float took second, and Port Lavaca Police Department’s Blue Santa float placed third.
In the School Division, Calhoun County FFA took first; Calhoun County High School Band took second, and the South Texas Strutters took third.
In the Club Division, Los Cumpean & Madera took first; Big Bro’s Garage took second and, Temple of Faith came in third.
“I came out to experience the Christmas season with the community and people,” said Father Tommy Chen while munching on blue cotton candy. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Toward the end of the event, a Snowman, Minnie Mouse, The Grinch, a pink bunny, a polar bear, and a Gingerbread man all gathered peacefully until Olaf the Snowman decided to make a show of who was going to win. He led the group in stretches and jogging in place, all in an attempt to gain an advantage, especially over The Grinch, who was showing off his chops as well.
POINT COMFORT CELEBRATES THURSDAY
The city of Point Comfort is putting on the Christmas spirit Thursday with its fourth annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Business Center Park.
This year’s events include a lighted parade that starts at 6:15 p.m. at Bayfront Park and heads toward the Business Center Park.
At the park, attendees can get their pictures taken with Santa, who will make his appearance at 6:30 p.m., and have a chance to paint your own Christmas ornament while listening to Christmas carols. Hard Hat Café is once again supplying hot chocolate and cookies.
SHOP TILL YOU DROP THURSDAY
Also, Thursday is the Shop the Town event in Port Lavaca 6 - 9 p.m.
Around 16 businesses are participating, with home-based vendors coming out to join with the fun inside various businesses.
To start, go to any of the businesses to get a passport, which you take to any of the participating businesses, then turn in at your last stop. If you make it to all the businesses, you will be entered in a drawing, said organizer Brittani Riccio, owner of Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts.
Participating businesses will have their own door prizes or drawings as well, she said.
Participating storefronts are:
The Hobo, 1800 State Highway 35 with Leigha Jo’s Bowtique, Protector of Warriors Hand Crafts, and Toribelle Magnetic Lashes inside.
Southern Glam Salon, 324 State Highway 35 with Hope Rodriguez Photography, and Sweet Spot Cakes & More inside.
Skulls & Lace, 302 Highway 35 South with Designs by Grizz, Z3 Cretionz, Haley’s Creations, and 511 Poms and More inside.
Anchored in Love, 220 State Highway 35 South with RoyalEZ Collectibles inside.
Southern Sass Boutique 1B N. Virginia St. with The Wright Cookie Co. inside.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts and Weeds Sweet Shoppe, 1 Virginia Place with Red Neck Gourmet, Mermaids at Heart and Marie Bee’s, Texas Coastal Creations/Lee Ann’s Photography, Rusty Hook Winery, and John Paul Ortiz (Love Me Last) live music inside.
Unique Creations and Dolly’s Coastal Scents, 726 N. Virginia St. with Bri-Anna’s Bowtique, Everything In-Between, Back Patio Boutique, and Chamoy Tasty Treats inside.
Greenhouse Floral, 704 N. Virginia St.
Rhinestone Pineapple, 617 N. Virginia St. with Over The Top Lashes inside.
Hydration Hut, #3 108 N. Virginia St. with POC Liquor Store inside.
Fluffy Mutt, 121 W. Railroad St.
Queen’s Closet inside House of Hair, 133 E. Main St. with BellaRo’s Fabulous Beauty inside.
Gypsy Moon, 134 E. Main Street.
The Port Lavaca Wave at its future location, 309 E. Main with SASSparillas, Rips Salsa, Simply Sippin’ Cups, 3 Boys Crafting, and Hidden Village inside.
Saltwater Treasure Boutique, 1108 Broadway St. with Mrs. Bala Designs, Hand Made With Love, Chamoy Candy Club, and Creaciones Rosiada inside.
Bella Moo’s, 1105 State Highway 35.
DOWN THE ROAD IN SEADRIFT
On Dec. 18, Seadrift will explode with Christmas cheer. The Seadrift Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Golf Cart Scavenger Hunt. There is a fee to enter that will go to benefit the city.
In addition, there will be a Nutcracker Market with a variety of vendors. Santa will make an appearance for photos. Around dusk, the city will light its tree, and the day will conclude with a lighted Christmas parade.