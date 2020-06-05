POINT COMFORT – City Hall here is getting back to normal starting Monday, June 8.
The Point Comfort City Council approved resumption of normal hour and auxiliary services during its meeting June 1.
The lobby is once again open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. However, it will be limited to one person at a time in the lobby.
Residents are asked to continue to practice social distancing and hand washing procedures.
Also during the meeting, the council agreed to resume accepting rentals of the Brush Community Center.
Councilwoman Linda Brush proposed increasing fees by $25 to cover the cost of sanitizing the building after use.
Councilman Wes McKelvy asked why not just keep it closed rather than increase the fee. Brush said they were receiving “quite a few requests” for rental of the center.
Mayor Leslie Machicek said it would be limited to 50 percent capacity that could be adjusted to match how the virus is doing.
The measure was approved with the stipulation about capacity by unanimous vote.
And the fireworks will brighten the sky on June 27 as the council agreed to go ahead with the Fourth of July celebration.
City Administrator Robby Silva said the fireworks vendors were still coming to do the show.
“People park in the field and do their thing so I don’t see a problem,” said Machicek.
The only vendor will be the Point Comfort Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue plates.
McKelvy made the motion, seconded by Steve Lambden and approved by the council.
In other business, the council:
Heard from Misty Brooks, a representative of the U.S. Census, that they would be in the community going door-to-door in order to help people respond to the census. She noted that in the 2010 census 75 percent responded so they only had 25 percent to try and visit. The numbers for this census are reversed with only 17.1 responding so there was nearly 80 percent to be accounted for.
Passed on adopting the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan for the city.
Decided to plan a citywide garage sale and cleanup for the fall.
Declared 15 items as salvage or surplus including a 2000 Chevy S10, which was given to the Point Comfort Fire Department for training purposes.
Approved employees to take Monday, July 6, off as the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday.
Accepted a bid from Inframark of more than $52,000 for a paddlewheel for the wastewater treatment plant.
Approved a contract with Cintas for uniforms.
Approved and adopted an internal procurement policy as required by the Texas General Land Office.
Took no action following a closed session that last about 1:20.
Heard department head reports.