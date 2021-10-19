The Port Lavaca City Council approved hiring an outside law firm to handle special litigation following a closed session during its meeting Monday, Oct. 11.
Councilman Tim Dent made the motion to take the city attorney’s recommendation to retain the services of Collum Law Firm to handle special litigation. It was seconded by Jim Ward and approved by the council.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a request from Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church for a parade permit and traffic control for a Christ the King Procession on Nov. 21.
- Approved a request from Parkway Church for use of the Bayfront Peninsula Park Sunday, Oct. 31, for a community event.
- Reappointed Mac Sistrunk and Olga Szela to the city’s Recreation & Park Board.
- Decided to not nominate anyone for the Calhoun County Appraisal District Board of Directors
- Awarded the bid for re-roofing the Port Lavaca Police Department to Rain King for $197,400.
- Approved giving written notice of termination of lease of tracts 3, 11, and 12 to T.W. LaQuay Marine LLC, effective Dec. 31, the end of the current lease.
- Awarded the bid to Barefoot Construction to replace nine exterior doors at Nautical Landings Marina for $36,740.