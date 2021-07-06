The Port Lavaca City Council was informed that insurance rates for the city would likely increase depending on which plan the council chose to provide for employees.
Interim City Manager Jody Weaver told the council that the current plan would no longer be available through the Texas Municipal League Health Benefits Pool.
Weaver said they had scrutinized the plans offered and had three options that were close to what they currently had.
The city had to respond to TML by June 30.
She recommended the second option – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.
Changes in the plan added to the $30 co-pay were X-rays and laboratory work.
Prescription drug plan moves to a two-tier Dispense as Written option that allows the employee to pay the difference between the generic and drug prescribed if the generic does not meet the health needs.
The deductible increased by $200, and the out-of-pocket maximum increased by $700.
The council approved the Blue Cross Blue Shield option.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the final plat for the Louis Neill subdivision, which is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
- Approved a replat for the Johnson subdivision, Block 6, Lots 12-16.
- Approved the final plat of the Desai subdivision, Block 1, Lot 1, and Lot 2.
- Took no action following a closed session.