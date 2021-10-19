By DD TURNER
A resolution aimed to prevent an end-run around the state’s water rights system was approved by the Port Lavaca City Council.
The resolution calls for a contested case hearing on a bed and banks application by the San Antonio Water System, which would subordinate the water rights of everyone downstream of San Antonio as well as water rights that have been in use for more than 100 years.
James Murphy, a water rights lawyer with offices in San Antonio and Austin, said the San Antonio Water System had filed a banks and bed application in 2013 to “ostensibly to benefit San Antonio Bay by dedicating 50,000 acre-feet of sewer water out of their plants to the bay and estuaries.”
That application was defeated as the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority contested it to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, where it was tabled.
“But in water matters where you can make money, they are like vampires coming back from the dead, even in this case when you thought you had driven a stake through its heart.”
At the heart of the issue is the use of groundwater. Murphy said San Antonio had invested in “the most expensive water project in the history of our state and in many western states.” The cost of an acre-foot of water, defined as one inch of water on an acre of land, for the San Antonio system is close to $2,000 to $2,500, which they are passing on to their customers.
The state of Texas owns all the surface water and does not sell but leases it. It can be used for specific purposes with municipal as the highest priority because it deals with people followed by agricultural and industrial, explained Murphy. The state also owns the banks and beds of all navigable rivers.
People who live along the rivers can divert up to 200 acre-feet of water for personal or agricultural use.
In 1917 an amendment to the state constitution laid out the state’s right to regulate water for conservation and economic development.
“The reason to do this is simple. Without water, there is no Texas,” said Murphy. “The first water rights were issued around the 1900s and some in 1904 in this area for farming and agriculture.”
“The oldest water rights with the highest purpose win first in time and first in right,” said Murphy.
The most valuable water is below the confluence of the San Antonio and Guadalupe rivers and their tributaries, he said, noting that most of that water passes through the city of San Antonio at some point.
The water generally originates from the Edwards Aquifer or the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, but once it is on the surface, it becomes the property of the state. Groundwater has not been addressed by the state because the use of groundwater is usually by small towns that are not growing or for agricultural or livestock purposes.
At issue is what is termed developed water, treated water from wastewater treatment plants. Murphy said most of the water that flows past Victoria is wastewater, 80 percent in a drought and 60 percent in normal times.
Murphy said the application filed by San Antonio claims that since the water is inventing an exception to water law, it would undermine the water rights system as it has historically been used in the state.
“Whether it is derived from the Edwards Aquifer or the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, once it hits the streams, by law it belongs to the state of Texas. No one gets to say ‘That’s my water’,” he said.
He noted they are not drilling a well into the aquifers and dumping the water into the river, and then picking it back up downstream. It is wastewater from the city’s sewer plants in which the chain of title has been broken because the water has been sold and used.
Murphy describes the application as a stalking horse seeking to redefine water rights and stop “GBRA from being able to use the water rights that were entrusted to them by the state for economic development in the lower basis. It is important to understand the theory behind their application has no basis in law, but they can get away with it because no one protests.”
Water projects in Texas have been a direct response to the drought in the 1950s, one of the worst the state had seen.
The San Antonio project is unique in that the city did not issue bonds to complete it but contractually agreed to purchase 50,000 acre-feet of water. Murphy said officials testified in court that the city can only use 35,000 acre-feet, and they were going to try to sell it along the pipeline’s route.
“They never did. We found out through a public information request that they never did,” he said.
With Corpus Christi considering a desalinization plant, which is expensive and has environmental complications, San Antonio has approached Corpus Christi officials about purchasing their water, which is one of the reasons for the application being revived. An added complication is cities such as San Marcos have laid claim to the water as well.
“This is a direct attack on water rights to lower bills for customers,” said Murphy. “It’s a bad deal because it is wrong in principle, but for you (the city council), it will be devastating.” If approved, it would reduce the number of acre-feet to GBRA from 200,000 to 65,000, and “there goes your economic future.”
Murphy said he wants to shine a light on the application, so it doesn’t get lost in the “Austin club or other venues or get passed due to connections. We’re requesting a public hearing and hope it will be withdrawn like it was last time.”