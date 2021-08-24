Calhoun County ISD kicked off its first week of school on Aug. 11, with COVID-19 still a hot topic around Texas and the United States.
CCISD started the first week of school with students happy to be back on campuses, said Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor, and teachers have been working hard “to make sure students feel welcome.”
COVID-19 has been a hot topic since last year, and in the first two weeks, CCISD reported cases of students and staff with COVID.
The school district is continuing to acknowledge concerns of parents and the community by putting up information on Facebook and the district’s web page.
“Several families have been impacted by COVID-19 this summer and in recent weeks,” Taylor said. “So far, most cases reported have been family and community spread, so the district numbers reflect what’s in the community.”
Taylor added COVID numbers change daily as they receive updates from families and the district nursing staff.
This past weekend, the district tested students and staff at Travis Middle School. The school is the only one where rapid COVID testing is currently offered. On Aug. 21, there were 32 students and staff tested with eight positive results. On Aug. 22, 20 students and staff were test with two positive results.
The school district has been working with local health providers since the pandemic started, and they’ve been communicating regularly, providing up-to-date information.
“We’re listening to the doctors in our community,” Taylor said, “as we learn to respond to local conditions.”
The district has been working with its School Heath Advisory Committee. The committee existed before COVID and has been a standard by the district, according to Port Lavaca Clinic Pediatrician Jeannine Griffin.
Griffin said the health and well-being of the students and staff is a collaborative effort by everyone.
“It takes expertise from all different venues,” Griffin said, “so we need to collaborate with our educators, our teachers, our administrators, our physicians, our nurses, and our parents to come up with the safest, best plan to allow kids to be in school but to make sure that we try to keep them as safe as we can.”
The district has kept some COVID protocols from last year that include the rapid testing located at Travis Middle School, and the sanitation plan with E-Misting, and staff cleaning their workspaces.
The custodial staff has been using a layered product as part of their cleaning regiment, Taylor said, and teachers have disinfectant readily available and use it “throughout the day.”
“The triple layering makes sure for all germs, illnesses, and any COVID concerns (are wiped away),” Taylor said. “We are cleaning routinely to make sure kids are safe.”
Concerned about rising numbers, the district will continue to collaborate with medical partners, Taylor said, to keep schools open and safe.
“We have to listen to our medical partners but also ask families to send students to school when they’re healthy and keep them home if they’re sick,” Taylor said. “It’s the best way to stop the spread of any illness.”
Taylor added teachers are making sure this year is about learning.
“We’ll respond to any safety or health concerns and keep our parent partners informed,” Taylor said, “but our most important mission is to take care of kids.”