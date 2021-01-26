Items approved from Jan. 13 Commissioners Meeting
- Commissioners approved to move Wednesday, Feb. 3 meeting to Monday, Feb. 1, due to a scheduling conflict with the TAC Judges and Commissioners conference
- Commissioners approved to a resolution honoring Thomas B. Hargrove Jr., in appreciation for his many years of public service.
- Commissioners approved to take necessary action on FY 2021 Interlocal Agreement with the city of Port Lavaca for fire protection and authorize the payment of a purchase order in the amount of $200,664.01 and county judge to sign.
- Commissioners approved to take necessary action on FY 2021 Interlocal Agreements: Calhoun County Senior Citizen’s Association, Inc., The Harbor Children’s Alliance And Victims Center, and Calhoun County Crime Stoppers.
- Commissioners approved to the preliminary plat of the Texas Properties Subdivision.
- Commissioners approved to the preliminary plat of Koinonia Point Resubdivison number two.
- Commissioners approved to authorize the friends of Port O’Connor library to update the landscaping at the Port O’Connor Library.
- Commissioners approved to the preliminary plat of the replat of lots 31, 32, 33 and 34 in block one and the reserve for commercial lot of Swan Point Landing, Seadrift, Texas.
- Commissioners approved to authorize Commissioner Gary Reese to submit a full grant application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Recreational Trails Grant Program for Boggy Bayou Nature Park, Phase II.
- Commissioners approved a resolution for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Recreational Trails Grant Program for Boggy Bayou Nature Park, Phase II.
- Commissioners approved the Texas General Land Office Coastal Lease number CL20210001 and authorize County Judge to sign.
- Commissioners approved the County Attorney to sign the Attorney’s certificate of Airport Property Interests for TxDOT Grant.
- Commissioners approved to amend the 2021 Forfeiture Fund budget in the amount of $14,618.96 for salary supplement and FICA for James D Henderson for the year 2021.
- Commissioners approved on insurance proceeds to be received from VFIS in the amount of $11,598.38 for the Port Lavaca Volunteer Fire Truck for the repairs from Dec. 8, 2020 tire blowout.