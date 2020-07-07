Calhoun County Commissioners Court held its regular weekly meeting last Wednesday, July 1, and convened a special afterward.
The commissioners approved to authorize the Calhoun County Historical Commission, in conjunction with the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce and its Historical Committee, to erect a silhouette of a life-size North American AT-6 plane and pilot on the ground adjacent to the Port O’Connor Community Center.
The commissioners recognized Steven Boyd as the new Code Enforcement/Nuisance Officer effective immediately.
After the meeting, the commissioners went into a special meeting to discuss the GLO CDBG Mitigation Fund application process and gather information for proposed projects.
One of the projects discussed was a drainage project for the city of Port Lavaca.
The commissioners approved the following items at last Wednesday’s regular meeting:
-- Closure of Water Street, between 13th Street and the Port O’Connor Fishing Center west of 15th Street and 14th Street between Commerce Street and Water Street between the hours of 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 24 and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 in Port O’Connor
-- Transferring the Port O’Connor Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance (M700) to Calhoun County EMS
-- Accepting the monthly report from the County Treasurer
-- Necessary budget adjustments
-- County bills and payroll