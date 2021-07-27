Golf carts will soon be zipping around the Six Mile area after the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court approved a reduction in the speed limit this past Wednesday.
A public hearing was conducted on reducing the speed limit on Rural Road T Roosevelt, which is in Precinct 2.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy said he was approached by residents who wanted to drive their golf carts along the road about the possibility of doing so. To do so, the current speed limits needed to be decreased.
“It’s a two-mile road,” said Lyssy in response to Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer’s questions about the length.
Residents asked that the speed limit be set to 30 mph in the areas where there are more homes and 35 mph in the areas where there are fewer homes.
Lyssy also submitted a list of names requesting the changes to be included in the hearing’s record.
The carts will have to comply with state law.
The request was approved following the public hearing.
In other business, the court:
- Accepted the two-year appointment of the 2021 Election Judges as submitted by the Calhoun County Democratic and Republican party chairs.
- Approved a 10-year lease between Calhoun County and the USDA/NRCS. The lease had been granted in Aug. 2015 but had not been entered into the county records.
- Abandoned a .015-acre tract of land in Port O’Connor that was part of a 20-foot alley.
- Hired Smartt Grants to complete the FEMA application for the use of excess PAAP, DAC funds.
- Vacated Tract 1720 American Townsite Subdivision following a public hearing.
- Approved the preliminary plat of American Townsite re-subdivision.
- Approved an infrastructure development plan for Highway 172 RV Park.
- Approved the preliminary plat of Rohe Central.
- Declared a Kyocera printer in the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office as surplus/salvage to be used as a trade-in for a new printer.
- Approved a three-year maintenance contract with DeWitt Poth & Son for a Kyocera printer for the auditor’s office.
- Accepted proceeds from TAC of $40,767.50 for damages to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office vehicle from a May 22 accident that occurred while responding to a call.
- Accepted June reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, and from the Sheriff’s Office.
- Approved seven amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of county, Memorial Medical Center, and Indigent Care bills and payroll.