A grant from the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission was accepted at the Wednesday, Dec. 8, meeting of the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court.
Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins said the commission disperses the funds to its members, and Calhoun County received $8,002.
“The money is to be used for trauma cases,” said Jenkins.
Also, during the meeting the court:
- Approved the amended plat of the Jameson Subdivision in Port O’Connor.
- Took no action on an amended plat of the Saltwater Haven No. 2 Subdivision.
- Approved an increase in the Calhoun County Clerk’s surety bond from $7,000 to $75,000. County Clerk Anna Goodman said the bond’s amount was supposed to be 20 percent of the money received but that it had always been done this way.
- Approved Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Tanya Dimak, to sign a 36-month lease with Sparklight for Wi-Fi service.
- Approved the 2022 order setting maximum salaries, making various appropriations, setting vacation policy and sick leave policy, policy on payment of hospitalization insurance premiums, setting holiday schedule, and other policy matters.
- Accepted a Law Enforcement Partners donation of $1,970.32 to be deposited in the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Motivation Account.
- Authorized the sheriff to remove one vehicle from the fleet for auction and send two abandoned vehicles and one seized vehicle to auction.
- Approved an interlocal agreement between the county and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences for postmortem examinations from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.
- Accepted November reports from the Floodplain Administration and justices of the peace, Precincts 1, 2, and 5.
- Approved 16 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center and county bills and payroll.